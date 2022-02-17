Amid the ongoing Ukrainian border crisis, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that the security alliance is still deliberating whether to further boost military presence in Eastern Europe, but has not come up with the final decision yet. Speaking at a press conference after the first day of a meeting of NATO defence chiefs, Stoltenberg informed that NATO ministers have decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe.

“Because we have already implemented measures, we have already increased our presence, but that's more the immediate response to the current crisis. The other issue is whether we separate from that, we'll have some more longer-term adjustments. Well, no final decision has been made," Stoltenberg told a press conference, as quoted by Sputnik.

Further, the NATO chief noted that Romania is ready to host a new multinational battlegroup of the alliance and France is ready to lead it. He stated that similar combat groups can also be deployed in the Black Sea region. In the near future, NATO’s commanders are even expected to give a recommendation on the issues, he added.

‘No sign of Russian de-escalation’

Meanwhile, during the same press briefing, Stoltenberg also said that despite Russia's announcement that it was pulling back some of its troops, NATO has not witnessed any de-escalation on the ground. Stoltenberg insisted that there were no signs yet of reduced Russian troops on the Ukrainian border and they will continue to monitor the situation. He further stated that Russia's willingness to pursue diplomacy gives ground for "cautious optimism”.

Moreover, Stoltenberg highlighted that they have not received any response from Russia on their proposals sent to Moscow in January. He noted that since last spring, Russia has been moving forces around and that does not show "real de-escalation”. He even went on to stress that the Kremlin sometimes moves their combat-ready troops and a lot of heavy equipment into a position. The NATO chief asserted that the movement of Russian troops does not represent real de-escalation. He urged Moscow to de-escalate and pull back forces and termed the military deployment around the Ukraine border as "unprecedented”.

