Street Artist Banksy Puts Rat Prints Up For Sale To Raise Funds For War-hit Ukraine

In yet another artistic endeavor centered around Ukraine, UK-based artist Banksy is placing a series of screen prints up for sale. The work, which appears to show a rat slipping down a cardboard box labelled ‘fragile’, will help raise funds for Ukraine as the war-torn nation battles Russian aggression.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Banksy revealed that they are collaborating with non-profit Legacy of War, a charity that helps civilians across Ukraine, Lebanon, and Rwanda who are living in dire circumstances posed by war. “I’ve made 50 of these screenprints with all proceeds going to our friends in Ukraine. Visit banksy.legacyofwarfoundation.com,” Banksy captioned the image on Instagram.

Uploaded a day ago, the post has garnered one million likes and over 6,200 comments so far. Reacting to the artist’s initiative, one user wrote, “So cool!!!!! Thanks for your commitment to Ukraine and what is right.” Another user urged the artist to also channel his efforts towards the public unrest in Iran. “Please be iranians voice, the islamic regime is killing young people,” another user wrote.

The tale behind Banksy and the charity's collaboration

According to the Legacy of War foundation, every art piece will be slightly different than the other, as the artist will be “attacking every print with a sharpened pizza cutter.” As per Forbes, Banksy revealed that they collaborated with Legacy of War during last month’s trip to Ukraine after the charity lent an ambulance which came in handy when a local, which the artist called “an angry babushka,” saw them drawing on her building and later called the police. “I feel the least I should do is raise enough money to replace the number plates on the ambulance I hotted up,” Banksy said.

Banksy, who is a pseudonymous street artist, has lately highlighted the plight of Ukraine through their works. Earlier in November, the artist unveiled a mural in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka. It featured a gymnast doing a handstand on actual concrete laying around the mural, which was painted on a building that was shelled by Russian forces.