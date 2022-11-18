Street Artist Banksy shares 90-second Heart-wrenching clip Of His Ukraine Trip | Watch

The street artist Banksy has revealed that he was in Ukraine and has filmed the damage that has been caused by the Russian missile strikes since the start of the Ukraine war.

Bansky depicted some heartbreaking moments in a 90-second documentary video shared on Instagram, including a number of murals across the war-torn land of Borodyanka, a town located approximately 54 kilometers northwest of Kyiv.

Last week, Banksy revealed a mural which displayed a female gymnast balancing on a damaged building in Ukraine's Borodyanka. One of the two other morals depicted a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy, and another showed two kids using a metal tank trap as a seesaw.

Street artist Banksy shares the video of his trip to Ukraine

In the video shared by the mysterious artist, a mother is seen telling her young daughter to stop crying at the damage done by the Russians. "It was a bomb here, and many people died," the woman is seen saying to the camera, according to a subtitled translation. "My child used to go to this kindergarten," she added pointing at a damaged building.

She then told her child, "Don’t be sad, honey; we already cried so much, we don’t have any tears left." In another part of the video, a painting depicting a child beating Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. In the last part of the video, the text reads, "In solidarity with Ukraine."

Who is Banksy?

Notably, Banksy is the pseudonym used by a UK-based street artist who has received a number of acclaims, including his work on anti-authoritarian art in public spaces, which won him an international award. Bansky first drew attention in the 1990s for his graffiti, which is known for its unusual style and socio-politically charged content. To date, Banksy has not revealed his identity, and there have been several speculations regarding his real identity.

