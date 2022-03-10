As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 15th day, Russian armies are ramping up attacks on Ukraine, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is trying to stir up global support to condemn the atrocities in the country and the West has warned that Kremlin leader Putin could order a more severe attack, resulting in more devastation. Reports have emerged that Russian forces have launched an attack on the north-eastern city of Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region, killing a 13-year-old boy and two women.

Sumy regional state administration head Dmytro Zhyvytsky said, "Enemy aviation hit residential houses. Five people were rescued from the falls, two of them children. Also, the police department was partially destroyed. He further explained, "Great Pisarvka suffered a night bombing. Power lines are torn, lying on the ground. A 13-year-old boy and two women were killed as a result of artillery shelling."

It has also come to light that Russian forces have launched a blastic attack on Mariupol maternity hospital, leading to several deaths and injuries. Condemning the brutal attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the bombing of Mariupol maternity hospital is "proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place". Sharing a video message on social media, Zelenskky stated that an attack on a hospital is the "final proof" that Russia is committing "genocide". Hospitals, schools, churches, and even ordinary buildings are being "ruined" by the aggressive military operation launched by Russia. According to Ukrainian officials, as many as 17 people were killed at the maternity hospital in Mariupol. It is to be mentioned here that this attack came days after Russian forces destroyed the church in Kharkiv.

Zelenskyy said, "The hospitals are ruined, the schools are ruined, the churches are ruined, ordinary buildings are ruined, and all the dead people, especially children, are ruined," he further added saying, "A strike on a maternity hospital is a final proof, proof of a genocide of Ukrainians taking place."

