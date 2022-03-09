Sumy Evacuation Corridor In Ukraine To Remain Open On 10th March: Regional Governor

On Wednesday, a humanitarian corridor will remain open for the citizens to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Sumy, which is surrounded by the armed forces, as the regional governer Dmytro Zhvytskyy suggests. Yesterday on Tuesday, over 5,000 people took buses out of the city, and another 1,000 cars were also permitted to depart for Poltava, as per the local media. Zhyvytskyy also stated that the city's residential section was bombed overnight, with one bomb killing 22 residents.

On Tuesday, only the Sumy-Poltava corridor was operational. Although Russia had stated that civilians would be allowed to evacuate the capital city Kyiv as well as the cities of Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv, Ukraine accuse Russia of not observing the ceasefire. On Wednesday, the Russian attack on Ukraine marks its 14th day. Russian forces are claimed to have moved far along Ukraine's shoreline, attacking cities along the route. Food, water, and medicine are becoming increasingly short in Ukraine, as Russian soldiers escalate their shelling of major cities.

In response to Russia's military intervention, the West has imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow during the last few days. The US announced a ban on all Russian oil and gas imports just a few days ago. In certain regions, notably around Kyiv, Russian forces have been met with fiercer resistance by the Ukrainians than planned. The general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated that 12,000 Russian troops have been killed since the conflict started on February 24.

Refugees fleeing Ukraine has surpassed two million

In the meanwhile, thousands of citizens and military have lost their lives in Ukraine and many of them have fled the war-torn country, resulting in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since WWII. Filippo Grandi, head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) stated that the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has surpassed two million.

In a press conference in Oslo, he stated that the second wave of Ukrainian refugees will be more vulnerable than the first and that if the war continues, they will see individuals without resources that will be a more difficult situation for European countries to manage in the future, adding that much greater solidarity will be required throughout Europe and beyond, according to DW News.

Image: AP