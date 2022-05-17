Sweden, Finland FMs To Visit Turkey To Discuss Ankara's Concerns Over Joining NATO

As Turkey is not in favour of Sweden and Finland's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the Foreign Ministers of the two Nordic countries have decided to visit Turkey to overcome Ankara's concerns. The Swedish foreign ministry announced that Sweden's and Finland's foreign ministers plan to travel to Turkey soon for talks to overcome Ankara's objections to the two Nordic countries joining NATO.

As per the reports of TT News, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will meet in Istanbul with their Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to talk about their NATO membership. Sweden has declared that it will send a diplomatic mission to Turkey to examine the country's membership in NATO as well as Turkey's worries, following informal talks with Turkey on the margins of a NATO conference in Berlin.

Linde has previously stated that the group would visit Turkey and that it would be dispatched to Ankara as soon as possible to assess the ruling Social Democratic Party's decision to join NATO. Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist stated that they will send a group of diplomats to Turkey to hold conversations and have a dialogue so that they can see how this can be addressed and what this is truly about.

Turkey worried about Sweden and Finland joining the group

Turkey had expressed worries about Sweden and Finland joining the group, claiming that the two nations had served as safe havens for terrorist groups such as the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG. Turkey demanded that the Nordic nations stop supporting terrorist groups operating on their soil. Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that talks with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts in Berlin had been fruitful and that the two countries had made ideas to address Ankara's concerns, which Turkey would consider.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Sweden's ruling Social Democrats reversed their 73-year resistance to NATO membership and are aiming for a rapid membership. Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson declared on Monday that her country will join Finland in applying for NATO membership. Finland also declared on Sunday that it will apply to join the military alliance. Turkey, on the other hand, declared that it would reject applications from Finland and Sweden, adding that the countries are guesthouses for terrorist organisations.

Image: AP