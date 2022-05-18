Sweden, Finland To Officially Submit NATO Membership Application Today

In the latest development of Sweden and Finland's membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced on Tuesday that the two Nordic countries will submit their respective NATO membership bids today, May 18. At a joint press conference in Stockholm with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, she said that they have agreed to go through this full process hand in hand in Sweden and Finland and that they will file the application together tomorrow.

After the announcement, the Finnish President Niinisto stated that democracy has won. He said that the idea of the Finns abandoning their neutral status and joining NATO became a triumph of democracy last spring, with widespread support. The Finnish president also expressed his optimism about future negotiations with Turkey, claiming that communication would fix the problem, as the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced his objection to Finland and Sweden joining NATO. Niinisto described Ankara's present stance on their NATO membership as "quite unusual," according to media reports

The Swedish Prime Minister wishes to cooperate with Turkey on the NATO problem

Swedish Prime Minister Andersson said that she wishes to cooperate with Turkey on the NATO problem. She responded to Turkish President Erdogan's assertion that his country would oppose Sweden and Finland joining the Alliance because of Turkey's sanctions. Erdogan also charged both countries with harbouring "terrorist" Kurdish groups. Andersson said that they anticipate a bilateral discussion with Turkey, as well as discussions with other NATO members and see a chance to further enhance their connections as soon as they join the Alliance.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry had previously stated that the Foreign Ministers of Sweden and Finland would visit Turkey to discuss Ankara's stance about the two nations joining NATO. Erdogan responded by saying that the two countries don't need to send representatives to Turkey to persuade them of their objectives because the answer will be no. Turkey is an important NATO ally.

US President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of both countries on May 19

In the meanwhile, US President Joe Biden will meet with the leaders of both countries on May 19 at the White House, including President Niinisto and Prime Minister Andersson, according to Ukrinform. The leaders are scheduled to address NATO enlargement, European security, bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine in particular.

Image: AP/ @niinisto/Twitter