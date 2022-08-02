Sweden Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Viktor Tatarintsev: Report

The Swedish Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Ambassador to Sweden, Viktor Tatarintsev on Monday, 1 August, Embassy sources told TASS. The embassy sources did not reveal the details of the conversation between the embassy officials of Russia and the Foreign Minister of Sweden. The parliamentary parties had raised the demand to summon the Russian ambassador in connection with diplomats' statement on the death of a Swedish national who participated from the Ukrainian side in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry on Monday, 1 August, confirmed its intention to summon a representative of the Russian embassy. The decision of Swedish authorities comes after Russia issued a statement regarding the death of a Swedish national in Ukraine, as per the TASS report. Notably, two Americans, a Canadian and a Swedish national were killed in Ukraine when the Russian military fired on them in eastern Donbass, Politico reported. Edvard Selander Patrignani of Sweden was killed in Ukraine on July 18. In a statement released on Facebook, the Russian Embassy to Sweden said that they have noticed media reports regarding the death of Edvard Selander Patrignani, a Swedish citizen who participated in the armed conflict in Donbass.

Russian Embassy criticizes media for trying to create 'positive image' of soldier

The Russian Embassy called it "deeply regrettable" that journalists reporting about him forgot about the principle of the profession. He said that the media was trying to create a "positive and high moral image" of the soldier. The Russian embassy claimed that the media that reported the news Patrignani had no idea that the foreign citizen that he was a foreign citizen who joined the army which for 8 years waged a war against civilians who opposed the Kyiv regime's politics and limited its rights based on the language, nationality and culture. The embassy of Moscow accused Patrignani of taking part in "punitive efforts" in areas that were until now part of Ukraine. It further said that A. Selander Patrignani got what he deserved as a "criminal" according to international law.

"A. Selander Patrignani who undoubtedly got what he deserved is a criminal according to international law, no matter which good and professional friend who enjoyed authority with his Swedish and Ukrainian comrades," Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Image: AP/Facebook/MagdalenaAndersson