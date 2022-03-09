Sweden PM Rejects Opposition's Calls To Consider Joining NATO: 'May Destabilise Europe'

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Tuesday rejected the opposition's calls to consider applying for North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) membership, saying that it would destabilise security in northern Europe. Addressing a presser after meeting with opposition party leaders to discuss the worsening situation in eastern Europe in the wake of the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Andersson highlighted that Sweden's accession to NATO would further "increase tensions."

“If Sweden were to choose to submit its membership application in the current situation, it would further destabilise the security of this particular region of Europe and increase tensions in Europe, and Sweden would contribute to further destabilising the situation,” Andersson said on Tuesday, as quoted by Financial Times.

To note, Sweden has not been a part of military conflicts since 1814 and built a foreign policy on refraining from participation in international military alliances. It is to mention that amid Russia's ongoing brazen invasion of Ukraine, center-right party leaders in Sweden have been stressing on NATO membership. However, PM Andersson, a social democrat, turned down their requests for talks on the matter, saying that it would only further complicate the already jittery war. "I have been clear during this whole time in saying that what is best for Sweden's security and the security of this region of Europe is that the government has a long-term, consistent and predictable policy and that is my continued belief," she said.

On the other hand, Russia warned Finland and Sweden from joining the international military alliance late last month, with Moscow threatening "serious military and political consequences" in such cases. In contrast to Finland, Sweden's center-left premier Sanna Marin has opened gates for comprehensive debate between party leaders on applying for NATO membership. It is to mention that Sweden and Finland are the only two Nodric-Baltic countries that are not part of NATO. Although both countries have close ties with the bloc and a step forward by one can affect another.

Nearly 2mn displaced in Russia-Ukraine war: UN

The Russia-Ukraine war has now waded into its 14th day with large-scale devastation and destruction pushing the ex-Soviet nation towards the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe, as per the UN. The conflict between Moscow and Kyiv stems from a multitude of reasons, including Ukraine's potential to join NATO, which largely infuriated Russia. The Kremlin in its list of security demands handed out to NATO and the US, prior to the invasion of Ukraine, also called for the withdrawal of the bloc's troops from eastern Europe, citing security threats to Russia.

However, Washington and NATO refused to change their 'Open Door Policy', leaving the inclusion of Ukraine in the bloc a probable scenario. In retaliation, Russia unilaterally identified two breakaway regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, alleging that Kyiv has for long committed "genocide" of ethnic Russia-speaking communities in the areas. Eventually, on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-blown military operation on Ukraine aimed at "demilitarisation and denazification" of sabotage units. Nevertheless, Russian forces have reportedly attacked residential commercial infrastructure, pushing nearly 2 million to take refuge in neighbouring countries. So far, nearly 2,000 have been killed and hundreds more injured in Ukraine, as per the health ministry of the former Soviet nation.

(Image: AP)