Sweden Witnesses Highest Inflation Rate In Over Three Decades Amid Anti-Russia Embargoes

The inflation rate in Sweden reached a three-decade high in March following a surge in global energy prices fueled by the ongoing Ukraine war. This comes after the Swedish administration called for tougher monetary sanctions on Russia. According to government data, this year's consumer price inflation hit 6.1% in March, higher than any year since 1991 when the inflation rate had reached 7.8%.

"The rate of inflation has taken a big leap as a result of a general, broad-based increase in prices," Caroline Neander, a statistician at the agency was quoted as saying by The Local Se. "The price of groceries and alcohol-free drinks increased, but more than anything else, it was the rising prices of electricity and fuel that had an impact," she added.

Meanwhile, the chief economist at Sweden's Nordea bank, Annika Winsth, stated that she expected Sweden's central bank, Riksbank to increase interest rates in the first half of this year to face the problem of rapidly growing prices. She further mentioned that households in Sweden should be prepared for further price hikes. "Inflation is rising across the board, and the risk is that we're going to see even higher numbers in April, so it's something you need to watch out for as a household or business," reported The Local Se.

This year, Sweden's inflation rate was higher than ever, even higher than the predictions made by analysts, crossing even SEB's bearish prediction of 6%. In Sweden, the price of electricity has increased by 34% since March of last year, while the price of fuel has increased by 46.8%. Dairy products' prices, on the other hand, have risen by 6.8% among other things. Notably, the increase in the current inflation rate is influenced by a number of factors, including shortages of certain metals and raw materials, higher transport costs and disruptions in the global supply chain driven by the war between Russia and Ukraine. As per speculation by SEB, the Riksbank is likely to keep interest rates stable at its April meeting, but Magnusson stated that rising inflation could lead to an increase in rates.

Image: AP