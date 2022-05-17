Sweden's PM Andersson Officially Announces Bid For NATO Membership In Historic Shift

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson stated on May 16 that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership. The historic transition, which comes after the Nordic country's military nonalignment for more than 200 years, is certain to irritate Russian President Vladimir Putin. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson warned that Sweden would be in a "vulnerable position" during the application period and urged her fellow citizens to brace themselves for a Russian response.

Andersson stated, "Russia has said that that it will take countermeasures if we join NATO. We cannot rule out that Sweden will be exposed to, for instance, disinformation and attempts to intimidate and divide us."

Sweden joins Finland in formally announcing its desire to join NATO

Sweden's move came a day after the country's ruling Social Democratic Party backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance, and Finland's government said it would seek membership in NATO. On May 15, the Swedish Social Democrats broke with their long-held view that Sweden must remain nonaligned, clearing the path for a decisive majority in parliament in favour of NATO membership.

Sweden's approach comes after Finland stated on Sunday that it, too, would like to join the 30-nation alliance. Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, public opinion in both nations was staunchly opposed to joining NATO, but support for the bloc's membership swiftly grew. Meanwhile, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced last-minute reservations about Sweden and Finland joining NATO, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Sunday that Ankara is not opposed to the two nations' membership applications.

However, Jens Stoltenberg said, "Turkey made it clear that it does not intend to obstruct membership. Turkey's concerns, focused mostly on Stockholm, centre on what it sees as both countries' tolerance of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is listed on the European Union's 'terrorist' list."

Further, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that he is "quite confident" that the two countries would achieve an agreement on their NATO membership aspirations. Following the end of the Cold War, the two Nordic countries abandoned their strict neutrality by joining the EU and became NATO members in the 1990s, reinforcing their connections with the West. However, until Russia attacked Ukraine, complete NATO membership was a non-starter in both countries.

