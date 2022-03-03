Swedish Retail Giant H&M Temporarily Suspends Sales In Russia Amid Russia-Ukraine War

In retaliation to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish multinational clothing company H&M has currently paused all its sales in Russia, citing its "deep concern" over the Ukraine crisis. The world's second-largest fast-fashion clothing retailer has already shuttered all of its outlets in Ukraine "due to the safety of customers and colleagues," Sky News reported. H&M has further declared in an official statement that it stands "with all the people who are suffering."

Retail giant H&M has joined the list of the other major firms like ASOS, Burberry, Boohoo, Netflix, Apple, Mercedes-Benz Group, Ford, as well as BMW in banning trade within Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.

H&M Group's sanctions on Russia

According to the statement from the H&M Group, “The situation is continuously monitored and evaluated. Representatives of the company are in dialogue with all relevant stakeholders." The statement went on to say that it stands with "all those around the world who are calling for peace," and added that the firm is also donating clothes and other essentials. Meanwhile, the H&M Foundation has contributed to Save the Children and the UNHCR.

It is worth noting that '& Other Stories, Arket, COS, Weekday, Monki, as well as Cheap Monday' are all owned by the H&M Group. According to recent data, Russia is H&M's sixth-largest market, contributing for around 4% of total sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The retail giant has lately increased its footprint in Russia by launching stores under its other brands, such as Weekday as well as & Other Stories, BBC reported.

According to the retail giant H&M's 2020 annual report, it presently has around 150 outlets in Russia, all of which will be closed due to the Moscow-Kyiv war.

Sanctions on Russia by other companies

In addition to this, apart from western sanctions, on Wednesday, fast-fashion retailer Asos declared that it will no longer serve consumers in Russia. an Asos representative said, “Against the backdrop of the continuing war, Asos has decided that it is neither practical nor right to continue to trade in Russia," BBC reported.

Furthermore, customers in Russia may no longer purchase Boohoo and Nike items online because of the turmoil. Apple has likewise halted all product sales in Russia, stating "deeply concern" and expressing solidarity with people "suffering as a result of the violence." Apple has also chosen to cease all its shipments to Russia and has restricted its payment service Apple Pay for Russian citizens, according to a statement made by the iPhone manufacturer.

