Swedish RPG Launchers Arrive In Ukraine; Visuals Of Ukrainian Soldier With AT4 Go Viral

With the continuing tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv transcending to the 11th day, in a significant development, Swedish missiles have arrived in war-torn Ukraine. Visuals of a Ukrainian soldier with a Swedish AT4 anti-tank missile launcher has now surfaced amidst the continuing Russian invasion. A total of 5000 AT4 missiles are to be delivered. Notably, the AT4 is a Swedish 84 mm unguided, portable, single-shot, disposable anti-tank weapon built by Saab Bofors Dynamics.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier on February 28, Sweden broke its doctrine of not sending arms to countries in active conflict and decided to sent military equipment to Ukraine. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that her administration will be shipping 500 anti-tank weapons Bofors AT-4, 135,000 field rations, 5,000 body armour and 5,000 helmets.

Notably, Sweden officially abandoned its neutrality stance at the end of the Cold War, however, has remained 'non-aligned' and outside the military alliance. The country is not a member of NATO, but has been a partner to the alliance since the 1990s.

Poland willing to provide MiG-29 fighter planes to Ukraine, seeks guarantee from US

Poland is willing to provide MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in exchange for a guarantee from Washington that it will provide US-made jets to fill the void in their fleet. The US is holding 'active' discussions with Poland to potentially backfill its fleet of fighter jets if Warsaw decides to transfer MiG-29s to Kyiv.

"We are actively looking at the question of jets that Poland may provide to Ukraine and considering how to backfill Poland's fighter jets fleet so that it could provide its own to Ukraine," Blinken said.

In a statement earlier, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had made a "desperate plea" and wants the United States to facilitate the transfer of fighter planes from Eastern European allies

Russia-Ukraine War

On the 11th day of Russia's war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities and a second push was made to evacuate citizens from Mariupol. However, it failed, owing to the continued offensive. Ukrainian officials claimed Russian shelling disrupted what was supposed to be a ceasefire.

According to a UN agency, the number of people that have left the war-hit country has increased to 1.5 million as refugees continued to stream into neighbouring countries, including Moldova Romania and Poland.