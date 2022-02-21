Swiss Airlines Cancels Flight To Ukraine Amid Growing Fears Of Russian Invasion

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) announced on February 20 that it would suspend flights to and fro Kyiv beginning Monday and continuing through February 28 due to growing fears of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. According to a spokesperson, the Swiss Air Lines is focused on protecting the safety of passengers and employees, so flights between Zurich and Kyiv will be suspended beginning Monday, February 21, and will remain suspended until the end of the month (February 28).

SWISS maintains in contact with Ukrainian authorities and is closely watching the situation in the country, the spokesperson further added. Further, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) of Switzerland has asked Swiss nationals to leave the Donetsk and Luhansk areas in Ukraine's southeast (Donbas) on Saturday, citing escalating violence on the contact line.

Switzerland, according to the FDFA, is willing to assist dialogue aimed at amicably settling the Ukraine situation. On Friday, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told Sputnik that the country is ready to host a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Ukrainian administration promised last week to keep the country's airspace open. It claimed it was willing to take on financial responsibilities for flight safety, citing increased insurance prices as a reason for airlines continuing to fly into the region. However, it is worth mentioning that Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down in July 2014 while flying towards the combat zone in eastern Ukraine. On the aircraft from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, all 298 passengers and crew members were slain. There were 80 children among the victims. The flight crashed after being hit by a Russian-made Buk missile, according to the Dutch Safety Board.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Moreover, the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR) have reported that Kyiv soldiers have been bombarding Donbas settlements for several days. On Friday, the LPR and DPR stated that their citizens would be evacuated to Russia's Rostov Region. Russia has been accused by Western countries and Kyiv of planning an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine.

Moscow has frequently disputed these allegations, claiming that it is not threatening anyone while also voicing grave concerns about NATO military action near its borders, which it regards as a danger to its national security. Russia has noted that mounting fears of an "invasion" in Ukraine appear to be being used as a justification for NATO's military presence in Europe to be expanded further eastward. According to Lavrov, the West is actively inflaming the situation in order to hide Kyiv's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.

