Switzerland Asks Its Citizens To Temporarily Leave Ukraine By Own Means Amid War Threat

Amid the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, the Swiss government has requested Swiss nationals to immediately leave the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in Ukraine's southeast (Donbass). This development comes amid increased military activities near Ukraine’s borders, which Western powers predict will lead to an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

"The FDFA recommends that people of Swiss nationality in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions leave these regions temporarily by their own means. Some airlines have reduced or suspended their flights to Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a Saturday travel update.

Russia Ukraine crisis: Swiss government urges sides to de-escalate

The Swiss government proclaimed that the country is ready to support dialogue to resolve the Ukraine conflict peacefully. Meanwhile, the self-declared people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have been reporting continued shelling of Donbas settlements by Kyiv forces for the past few weeks. Recently, LPR and DPR accused the Ukrainian administration of attacking all across the frontline after retaliatory shelling by the Ukrainian military hit an electric sub-station in the anti-government DPR territory. It is to mention here that, in view of the growing tension, LPR and DPR announced the evacuation of their citizens to Russia's Rostov Region on Friday.

"Switzerland is concerned about the increase in armed hostilities observed by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission in eastern Ukraine. We call on all sides to recommit to the ceasefire and actively contribute to de-escalation, "tweeted the Swiss foreign ministry, adding that Switzerland is ready to support "constructive dialogue."

On Friday, Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Pierre-Alian Eltschinger, told Sputnik that Switzerland is ready to host a dialogue between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. It is important to mention here that the western countries and Kyiv have been accusing Moscow of preparing for an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine. The Kremlin, however, has denied accusations, citing that Russia will not invade the neighbouring country but has repeatedly expressed concern over NATO's military activities near the Russian borders, which Russian President Putin sees as a direct threat to his nation's security.

Russia has claimed that western powers are using fear of "invasion" as a pretext for advancing NATO's military presence further eastward in Europe. Meanwhile, the Russian government has also claimed that the escalating turmoil is being deliberately promoted by the West to cover up Kyiv's sabotage of the Minsk agreements.

