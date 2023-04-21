Switzerland Expands Sanctions List On Russia Amid War In Ukraine, Adds PMC Wagner Group

Switzerland on April 19 expanded the sanction list against Russia and included the shadowy mercenaries group Wagner PMC ensuing fierce battle in the contentious eastern Donbass region, state news agency RIA reported. In an official statement, the Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) said that it is sanctioning the Wagner group for “their active involvement in Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine” and for the mercenaries group's “dissemination of pro-government propaganda and disinformation.”

Switzerland maintained the neutrality status quo prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the so-called "special military operation" in Kyiv, the country adopted the EU’s sanction package in response to the aggression. Swiss President Alain Berset, at a presser, said the country has resorted to the implementation of stringent sanctions “seriously” and that the Swiss government is “doing everything that can be done in order to enforce them.” The Swiss leader noted that he sanctioned the Wagner paramilitary group following the lead of the United States.

Russia's President in search of 'another private military firm'

Earlier it was reported that Russia’s Vladimir Putin might be in search of "another private military firm" to take over the shadowy mercenaries paramilitary group 'Wagner' which has been staunchly vocal about the loopholes in the Russian Defence Ministry. In many instances, the group's outspoken founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has lashed out at Russia's top military brasses and the soldiers for trying to siphon off the achievements of his fighters in the neighbouring Ukraine offensive.

The UK's Ministry of Defence purported that Russia is “likely seeking to sponsor and develop alternative private military companies [PMC]” in order to replace Prigozhin’s mercenaries group. Wagner's chief, in the last few months, has gone so far as bashing the Russian armed forces for alleged "treason" and has pointed at the territorial losses of whom he alleged undertrained troops. In the videos posted on his official press service on Telegram, Prigozhin hailed his fighters for swift advances and gains in the contentious Donbass region. Prigozhin slams the Russian ministry for insufficient ammunition provided to the Wagner fighters who he says are at the forefront of the fight for the "fatherland."