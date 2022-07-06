Switzerland Expresses Concerns On Plans To Allow Ukraine Control Of Frozen Russian Assets

Switzerland, the location of a two-day international conference on Ukraine's recovery, has resolutely opposed Ukraine's plans to seize up to $500 billion in frozen Russian assets to finance the nation's recovery. Ignazio Cassis, the President of Switzerland, disagreed with the proposal and argued that a liberal democracy must protect property rights as a fundamental value.

At a final press conference on July 5, President Cassis emphasised the grave concerns of some leaders that proposals to seize Russian assets would create a risky precedent and required specific legal justification. He stated that "the right of ownership, the right of property is a fundamental right, a human right," and that such rights could be infringed upon, as they had been during the pandemic, but only if there was a legal justification.

Cassis said, "You have to ensure the citizens are protected against the power of the state. This is what we call liberal democracies."

Switzerland is among a number of nations with stringent banking secrecy regulations that are not enthusiastic about taking private property for political ends. Further, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has given her principled support to the proposal. The principle of proportionality under international law must also be taken into account, according to Cassis, who added that it was legitimate to freeze assets to determine their ownership and whether there was any causal connection with the war or with a crime that had been committed.

Denys Smyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, acknowledged that the discussion was just getting started but he was adamant about his position, which he had emphasised frequently during the conference. He proposed to find a formula to create national and international legislation for the possibility of confiscation of frozen assets in case of unprovoked aggression.

“We, as a country, which is under this unprovoked aggression, will very loudly speak about this possibility because we understand that an aggressor who kills our people, destroys our infrastructure, our schools, our hospitals should pay for this,” Smyhal added

He asserted that between $300 and $500 billion in Russian assets had been frozen globally. In Switzerland, social democrats are pressuring Cassis to introduce laws allowing for asset confiscation because he has been dragging his feet on the subject in Parliament.

