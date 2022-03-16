Switzerland Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) has approved the sanctioning of more than 200 individuals and entities with regards to violations of international law by Russia in Ukraine. Taking to the official Twitter handle, the Swiss Embassy in Kyiv asserted that Switzerland's sanctions against Russia now "fully mirrors that of the EU." The Swiss authorities have decided to sanction oligarchs and prominent business tycoons and assets that belong to these individuals in Switzerland need to be frozen. The Swiss authorities did not reveal the name of the people and entities.

According to the Swiss Embassy in Kyiv, the amendment came into effect on March 16. According to the Swiss government press release, financial sanctions and travel restrictions have been imposed on 197 people. The people who have been sanctioned include oligarchs and business tycoon and their assets in Switzerland need to be frozen and have been reported in the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). In addition, financial sanctions have been imposed against entities. The Swiss government in the press release stated that they have adopted the European Union's latest changes concerning sanctioned people and entities published by the European Council on March 15.

🇨🇭Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin @ParmelinG has approved the sanctioning of over 200 further individuals and entities in connection with serious violations of international law by Russia in Ukraine. Switzerland’s sanctions list now fully mirrors that of the EU #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/cMa3UM1tVM — Swiss Embassy Kyiv (@SwissUA) March 16, 2022

Among those individuals are further oligarchs and prominent businesspeople. Assets in Switzerland belonging to these individuals must be frozen and reported to the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs @SECO_CH . The amendment comes into force at midday on 16 March. — Swiss Embassy Kyiv (@SwissUA) March 16, 2022

Switzerland imposes financial sanctions against Russia

The Swiss government on Friday, March 4, enhanced the measures against Russia in line with the sanctions imposed by the European Union. The Federal Council approved the total revision of the Ordinance on Measures related to the situation in Ukraine and adopted further packages of European Union sanctions against Russia, according to the Swiss government press release. The newly adopted measures mainly concern certain goods and financial services. According to the Swiss government decision, the export of all dual-use items to Russia and the export of goods that could contribute to Russia's military is now disallowed. The export of certain goods in the oil sector to export to Russia and technology used in the aviation and space industry is no longer allowed. The provision of public financing or financial assistance for trade with or investment in Russia and transactions with the Russian Central Bank is prohibited.

Russia-Ukraine War

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters the 21st day on Wednesday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has claimed that over 13,800 Russian troops have been killed since the beginning of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion. According to Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Ukraine’s military has destroyed 430 tanks, 1375 combat armoured vehicles, 190 units of artillery system, 108 helicopters, 84 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 819 vehicles of Russia. It further said Russia has lost 60 fuel tanks, three vessels, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 special equipment.

❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 16.03 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.03 ➡️https://t.co/raxquY6Ilo pic.twitter.com/XIXcEhnIfh — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 16, 2022

Image: AP/Twitter/@ParmelinG