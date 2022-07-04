Syrian Envoy To Russia Accuses West & Turkey Of Deploying IS Fighters To Ukraine

Amid the ongoing devasting war between Russia and Ukraine, the Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riad Haddad accused the West and Turkey of deploying Islamic State (IS) militants to Ukraine. "We are not surprised that the West led by the United States, as well as, Turkey are transporting militants from the terrorist organizations - ISIS and Jabhat al-Nusra from Idlib city to Ukraine," he told the TASS news agency. Haddad further claimed that these banned terrorist outfits are being used as "tools" by the West against peaceful people.

The Syrian Ambassador further warned that this will lead to Ukraine becoming a centre for mercenaries and terrorists, which would have a severe impact on global security. Adding further, Haddad stated that Syria unconditionally supports Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

"I would like to stress that Syria completely supports Russia’s decision to launch its special military operation in Ukraine with the aim of protecting national security, the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity from mercenaries and neo-Nazis, who have been pouring in there from all over the world," he told the Russian news agency.

Russia is dealing with slew of threats coming from the West: Syrian diplomat

According to the Syrian diplomat, Kremlin is dealing with numerous threats coming from the West. He stated that one of the challenges is the deceptive and false media campaign by the West that aims to distort the reality and the image of Russia among its citizens. Second, there are mercenaries who are waging war against Russia with the assistance of the US and other western nations.

"These are very same mercenaries, who fought in Syria with the aim of demolishing its infrastructure and state institutions, in addition to subordinating other countries and their peoples to Western hegemony," Haddad remarked.

US announces military aid package worth $800 million for Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 131st on Monday, July 4. Meanwhile, several western countries and organizations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia since it launched a full-fledged war on Ukraine on February 24. Recently, US President Joe Biden also announced a military aid package worth $800 million for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression. According to reports, the package would also include items that are of urgent need, including ammunition for artillery and counter-battery radar systems.

