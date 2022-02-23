Taiwan Condemns Russia's Decision Recognising Independence Of Ukraine's Breakaway Regions

On Wednesday, February 23, Taiwan condemned Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent, and urged all concerned parties to seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis in an attempt to maintain regional peace and stability. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Monday, recognised the independence of Ukraine's separatist regions - the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) - further escalating tensions between the two nations.

"We denounce Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty, which has heightened tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border, and urge all parties to continue working peacefully toward a sensible resolution of the dispute in order to maintain regional peace and stability," Taiwan's government said in a statement, Sputnik reported.

According to the Taiwanese government, the country is ready to join in efforts that contribute to a peaceful resolution of the problem. It further stated that the country's military has been instructed to increase vigilance in the region.

Ukrainian invasion would have serious consequences in East Asia: UK PM

"Our national security agencies must boost their efforts to monitor military developments in the Taiwan Strait and nearby areas and provide early warning. They must also maintain their readiness in order to respond quickly and efficiently to any potential developments and protect our national security," Taiwan's statement noted.

Last week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the Munich Security Conference that if Western countries fail to safeguard Ukraine from a possible Russian invasion, it will have serious consequences around the world, including in East Asia and Taiwan. PM Johnson's mention of Taiwan comes as the island nation faces a similar threat from China, which has penetrated Taipei's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on many occasions in the past few months.

NATO stands in support of Ukraine's sovereignty & territorial integrity: Stoltenberg

Earlier on Tuesday, February 22, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg met with Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau to discuss the consequences of Russia's recognition of Ukraine’s separatist regions.

"This is a deliberate breach of international law & the Minsk agreements, which will dramatically fuel tensions in Europe," the NATO chief said. Stoltenberg added that NATO always stands in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also encouraged Moscow to avoid inciting the dispute by pursuing a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

