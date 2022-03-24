Taiwan Considering Expanding Four-month Military Mandate In Wake Of Russia-Ukraine War

Taiwan is mulling to extend its mandatory military service requirement as it believes that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could inspire China to launch an offensive on the island. On Wednesday, Taiwan’s Minister of Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng said the government would not implement any changes immediately but he pledged that it would release the results of its internal research regardless of what it decides. At present, all the eligible men in the country are required to undergo four months of mandatory military training.

Notably, previous governments on the island slashed two years of military services to four months to please young voters but continued Chinese aggression has coerced them into reconsideration. Meanwhile, the all-out war has now stirred a debate on the autonomous island about its own readiness should China launch a similar offensive. Addressing Parliamentarians on Wednesday, Chiu said that a plan regarding the extension of the military mandate would definitely be put forward this year. "We must consider the enemy situation and our defensive operations in terms of military strength," he said.

Beijing claims sovereign rights over the pacific island located roughly 100 miles from its coast but Taipei has repeatedly claimed that it was an independent entity. Speaking at the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on July 1 last year, President Xi Jinping vowed for complete reunification of the motherland, fuelling fears of a possible annexation of the pacific island by Beijing. In addition, Jinping also vowed to "smash" any attempts at formal independence for Taiwan.

Italy approves motion to support Taiwan

This comes as Italian Parliament's lower house on Wednesday approved a motion calling on the government to pay heed to the Indo-Pacific region and to place importance on the situation across the Taiwan Strait. According to Taipei Times, the Italian Chamber of Deputies passed a motion urging the Italian government to work with partners in the EU and NATO to elaborate an Indo-Pacific strategy as China might use the Russian invasion of Ukraine to advance actions against Taiwan.

(With AP inputs)