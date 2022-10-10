Taiwan President Calls For Unity Against China's Propaganda As Local Elections Draw Near

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen addressed a gathering on Monday and urged the citizens of the country to stand in solidarity against Chinese disinformation and cyberwarfare.

According to a report by The Guardian, ahead of the Taiwanese local elections, Ing-wen said that Taiwan needs to be resilient and undeterred by China’s increasing authoritarianism. She further warned Beijing that Taipei will not sacrifice its freedom and democracy, and reiterated her willingness to resume communication with China, which was discontinued after the 2016 election. She also stated that war between the two nations is "absolutely not an option.”

"I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides. Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said during her national day speech on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning asserted that Taiwan is a part of China, and has “no president and is not an independent country." "The root cause of the current tensions in the Taiwan Strait lies in the Democratic Progressive Party authorities' stubborn insistence on Taiwan independence and secession," she said, adding that China is “willing to create a broad space for peaceful reunification, but we will never leave any space for Taiwan independence and secession activities."

How China has used the internet to its advantage in the past?

Ing-wen’s speech comes as Taiwan gears up for a local election, which has been a breeding ground of Chinese disinformation in the past. China, in the last Taiwanese election, attempted to hinder democratic processes by allegedly spreading rumours and conspiracy theories on the internet.

In 2018, China facilitated the promotion of the election campaign of pro-China candidate Han Kuo-yu, who contested as a mayor of the Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, a place that hadn’t voted for a Kuomintang party candidate in two long decades. Han’s campaign garnered massive attention on social media, but it was later found that huge networks of accounts on Facebook had propagated disinformation to mislead the voters in Kaohsiung.