Taiwan To Send $6mn To Five Ukrainian Cities To Rebuild War-torn Civilian Infrastructure

Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on May 31 that it will send $6 million to five Ukrainian cities damaged by Russia's invasion, including Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. The announcement comes as a gesture of solidarity and to assist in the reconstruction of schools and civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities, according to a statement from Taiwan's foreign ministry.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, in a phone chat with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that Taipei will provide $2 million to Kharkiv and an extra $500,000 to Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia. Terekhov expressed his gratitude in the statement and stated that he hopes to invite Wu to Kharkiv after the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The people of Taiwan empathizes and stands with the people of Ukraine, as we have long faced the threats from China. We hope our help in rebuilding severely destructed civilian infrastructure can alleviate impact brought on to the Ukrainian people by the war," Wu told Terekhov.

The phone chat with Kharkiv's mayor comes after Taipei announced an $8.8 million commitment to Ukraine during a call with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in April. It is worth mentioning here that Taiwan and Ukraine do not have formal diplomatic ties. However, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on May 27 that it had completed the delivery of 582 tonnes of aid and supplies to the people of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russian forces shelled the northeastern city of Kharkiv again on May 31, as well as the border region of Sumy, which was hit from within Russia, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Further, Russian shelling has left much of Sievierodonetsk in ruins, but Ukrainian defence has slowed Russia's overall campaign in the Donbass region. Moreover, Serhiy Haidai, governor of Luhansk, said Russian troops had advanced into Sievierodonetsk's southeastern and northeastern outskirts, but Ukrainian forces had driven them from the village of Toshkivka to the south, potentially thwarting an encirclement push.

Haidai said there was a "terrible smell of death" on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk as temperatures rose. Meanwhile, France has called for an investigation after a French journalist was killed in Ukraine when the vehicle he was travelling in was hit by shelling while evacuating civilians near the city of Sievierodonetsk.

Image: AP