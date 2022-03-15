Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday expressed solidarity with Ukrainians staging a sturdy fight against Russian aggression "to protect their freedom," as the ongoing war entered its 20th day. She also hailed Taiwanese citizens for donating NT $600 million ($20 million) along with many other critical supplies to war-torn Ukraine. The developments come as the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted the lives of millions in the embattled ex-Soviet nation.

I'm immensely proud of how the #Taiwanese people have supported #Ukraine, having so far donated over NT$600 million along with many critical supplies. We #StandWithUkraine in solidarity as its people fight to protect their freedom & way of life. pic.twitter.com/N3EPXag2kr — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 15, 2022

President Ing-wen's remarks come hours after Taiwanese multinational hardware firm ASUS announced that it is "mulling to evacuate" its staff and business from Russia, Taipei's economy minister, Wang Mei-Hua said. Speaking on the issue, Mei-Hua clarified that while Taiwan stands with other democracies in support of Ukraine, it would not comment on steps of individual firms. However, she added, her "initial understanding" suggested that ASUSTek Computer Inc. would conduct "relevant business and personnel evacuation as soon as possible."

Taiwan raises public donations to help Ukraine

Taiwan has joined the West to impose hefty economic and financial sanctions on Russia for violating international law and invading Ukraine. On March 13, local Taiwanese and Ukrainian nations jointly held a March through the streets of Taipei to condemn Russia's actions against Ukraine. "We stand on a land of liberty and condemn Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine," the Facebook event for the protest march stated. Several hundred people attended a rally in Taipei' Liberty Square. Participants in the rally included lawmakers from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu, Independent Legislator Freddy Lim, DPP Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan, and Taipei City councilor candidate Vincent Chao, Taiwan News reported.

Today, NT$100 million donated by the #Taiwanese people was transferred to #Poland to provide humanitarian aid to #Ukrainian refugees there. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this joint effort to help displaced Ukrainians. pic.twitter.com/TRi8Fz2FG8 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 7, 2022

The people of #Taiwan join the world #StandWithUkraine & its people. Proud that our people, private sector & NGOs have together raised more than NT$200 million in 3 days for a fund set up by @MOFA_Taiwan to provide humanitarian aid, with more coming in every day. pic.twitter.com/wVpJSGWPgt — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the people of Taiwan, including Taipei's private sector & NGOs have together raised more than NT$200 million in 3 days for a fund set up by the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs "to provide humanitarian aid, with more coming in every day." Separately, Taipei also donated NT$100 million to Poland in order to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees displaced in the European nations. "I want to thank everyone who contributed to this joint effort to help displaced Ukrainians," Ing-wen had said in a Twitter post.

The developments come against the backdrop of intensifying Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has now entered its 20th day, causing heavy damage to life and property in Ukraine. Taiwan has over time drawn similarities between their and Ukraine's situations as Taipei faces serious military threat from China. In January 2022, President Ing-wen expressed "empathy" with Ukraine underlining that "force" does not resolve disputes.

(Image: AP)