Taking To The Podium, Putin Marks Russia's Victory Day As Another War Rages In Backdrop

78 years ago, Nazi Germany was defeated at the hands of the Soviet Union in World War II. Today, Russia celebrates that very feat with what it calls the 'Victory Day' against the backdrop of a raging, almost 15-month-old war against Ukraine. On the morning of May 9, Russia kicked off Victory Day, a public holiday observed with displays of military might.

Russian President Vladimir Putin walked from his official residence, the Kremlin, towards Red Square, where military officers were waiting to meet him. Congratulating his countrymen on the 78th anniversary of the occassion, Putin began his address and said that the country is at a turning point where it only hopes to walk towards a stable and peaceful future.

The Russian president, who launched the invasion of Ukraine last February, said that Moscow is facing a "real war" that is being orchestrated by the West. "Memorials are destroyed in the West, the cult of Nazism is created, this abuse is also a crime, the revanchism of those who prepared a new march in the Russian Federation," he said.

VDV sing "Victory Day" as they march into position in Red Square 🇷🇺#Russia #Moscow #Putin pic.twitter.com/KZhheCxG6y — Russian Victory is Inevitable 🇷🇺 (@WinRussiawill) May 9, 2023

Putin calls Ukraine a 'hostage' of the West

In his eyes, Kyiv has almost shapeshifted into a "hostage" "since its coup and is a bargaining chip in the hands of West". "The experience of solidarity and partnership during the years when Russia faced a common threat provides strong support amid the movement toward a multipolar world," he said as thousands listened carefully.

The speech, which spanned about 10 minutes, comes hours after Moscow unleashed a string of cruise missile attacks on Kyiv. On one side of the battle, Russians celebrated Victory Day. On the other, air raid sirens blared as Ukrainians braced for impact in a war that shows no signs of ending.