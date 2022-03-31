Taliban Intensify Violence Against Journalists In Afghanistan, Says Human Rights Watch

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday in a report has revealed that the Taliban leaders are intensifying violence against journalists in Afghanistan. Since taking over the war-ravaged country in August, there have been innumerable instances of a crackdown on scribes reporting from Afghnaistan. Speaking to the human rights watchdog, a journalist from the eastern province of Nangarhar said, "It is so hard to report from Afghanistan."

"Anything can happen (to the journalists). They could be arrested, beaten, tortured, or even killed just for a report or a program," Ferestha Abbasi, Afghanistan researcher at HRW said.

On March 28, security officers from the Taliban General Directorate of Intelligence raided the offices of four radio stations in Kandahar, the southern city of Afghanistan. They detained around 6 journalists for allegedly violating "a ban on music," Abbasi mentioned in her report. They were later released after having promised to "never broadcast" music on their channel again. Speaking to Abbasi, one of the detained journalists expressed fear and desperation about the situation of the media in the war-torn country. "Being a journalist had always been my dream but not anymore. I want to leave this job," one of them said, as per HRW report.

The Taliban should end restrictions on media and cease the arbitrary detentions. They should ensure that journalists can report freely and hold their security forces accountable for the arbitrary arrests and mistreatment of media workers.https://t.co/8lkUIYShTs — Fereshta Abbasi (@FereshtaAbbasi) March 30, 2022

Taliban limiting critical reporting in Afghanistan

On the same day, Taliban officials also suspended media outlets in Afghanistan from broadcasting international news programs. In its latest bid to thwart critical reporting of the internal condition of the country, the Islamist regime also banned outlets like Voice of America (VOA) and BBC in Dari, Pashto, and Uzbek languages. On March 17, the Taliban also detained three staff of Tolo News, including anchor Bahram Aman. They were released about 20 hours later without any acceptable explanation. In a previous HRW report from March 7, the human rights workers also flagged that the journalists based outside Kabul are facing "much worse" than those on the inside.

The cad fundamentalist group is dramatically limiting critical reporting in Afghanistan, HRW said. At least 17 media workers from 34 provinces informed that the rulers monitor reports and publications and compel them to remove reports not deemed fit by the provincial Directorate of Information and Culture, the human rights group said.

"Many journalists have felt compelled to self-censor and report only Taliban statements and official events," the report stated. Women journalists bear the brunt of the "most intense repression," HRW added. About 80% of women journalists have lost their jobs since the Taliban took over Kabul. A host of areas go unreported now that women journalists have been "driven out of the profession," Abbasi concluded.

