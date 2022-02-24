As Russia continues to launch high precision strikes on major military installations in Ukraine, several tanks and military vehicles were spotted on the roads of Kyiv and other cities on Thursday. One of the many tanks that have been heading to the war zones was captured by Republic from ground zero.

Air raid sirens have been sounded all over Kyiv and fighter jets are also flying over the capital as the Russian strike ensues.

The Russian Army is said to have launched a ground offensive from the borders with the Belgorod district and the first phase is rocket attacks and artillery barrage then the armoured units with their hundreds of T-72 and T-80 tanks will enter and move towards Kharkiv. Meanwhile, troops from the Russian Black Sea Fleet have reportedly landed in Odessa.

Over hundred killed as Russia invades Ukraine

Ukrainian Interior Ministry informed that nationwide there are hundreds of casualties of both civilians and armed forces as a result of attacks. In view of Russia's fresh military aggression, Ukraine has imposed martial law and air sirens have been sounded in the capital, Kyiv.

Russian strikes have hit military installations across the country, including airfields and weapons depots in major cities. Moscow also targeted the Ukrainian Air Force deployment at the DNIPRO airport for evacuations resulting in hundreds of injuries and reportedly 10 killings in the attack.

Russian Air Force has even targeted the Chuguyev airbase in Kharkiv with cruise missiles. That base is home to the 203rd Training Aviation Brigade (203 TrAB) of Ukraine Air Force. The train pilots and navigators are present there.

Russia-Ukraine war begins

In a fierce address on Wednesday, Russia declared war on Ukraine warning other countries from interfering. In a televised address, President Vladimir Putin declared about authorising Russian troops to carry out a "special military operation" in the Donbas region of Ukraine. Stating that the operations aim for a “demilitarization and denazification” of Ukraine, he called on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their weapons and leave the combat zone.

Adding more to it, he also warned other countries from interference and said that any such attempts would lead to “consequences they have never seen.”