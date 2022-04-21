Tata Steel's European Arm Takes 'conscious Decision' To Stop Business With Russia Amid War

In a major development, Tata Steel’s European arm on Wednesday announced its decision to halt all business with Russia. The European arm of the Indian metallurgical giant said that it took a ‘conscious decision’ to stop all business with the country that is currently at war with Ukraine. However, the company’s Indian division is yet to issue any statement about its business with Russia.

Making the announcement to cut its ties with Russia, a Tata Steel spokesperson also noted that the company doesn’t have any employees in the country. “We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia. Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia,” the spokesperson said.

“To ensure business continuity, all our steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia,” Tata Steel’s European arm said in a statement. Tata Steel Europe is notably the largest steelmaker in the United Kingdom with major business across Europe. The company has now decided to find alternative sources of raw materials to "end dependence on Russia."

With the decision, the company joined a list of companies worldwide that announced it's quitting from the Russian market following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It is noteworthy that the country’s market had also taken a hit following the sanctions imposed on the country by the West. Earlier last week, India’s second-largest IT services provider - Infosys Ltd announced its decision to move its business operations out of Russia against the backdrop of the Russia Ukraine war.

Infosys moves out of Russia amid war

Infosys on Wednesday, April 13, declared the pullout of all its business operations from Russia in light of the conflict. In view of the dire situation, Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh announced the company's decision to exit the business. "Following the escalating war situation in the country, we have started the transition of our business and all of our work from the centres in Russia to outside Russia,” Salil Parekh informed. Besides, the tech giant’s CEO clarified that the ongoing war had not impacted business at Infosys. However, the company also expressed concerns regarding the prevailing situation in Russia.

(With agency inputs)

Image: PTI