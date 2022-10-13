Tensions Erupt Between US & Ukraine Over Kyiv's Response To Russian Airstrikes: Report

The US has been supporting Ukraine ever since Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine. However, a media report has claimed that tensions had erupted between US and Ukraine over Kyiv's response to Russia's actions. Reportedly, American officials were angered when Ukrainians carried out a car explosion that killed Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina in August.

The release of information regarding the plot indicates that it was in part a warning issued to Ukraine to not make a similar 'provocative move' in future, Politico reported citing an official familiar with the matter. Earlier, it was reported that the US intelligence community believes that the car explosion which resulted in Darya Dugina's death was permitted by elements within the Ukrainian government, CNN reported citing sources briefed on the intelligence. The sources claimed that the US did not have knowledge regarding the plan beforehand. It is not known whether US intelligence thinks that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was aware of the plan or had approved it. Notably, Russia has blamed Ukraine for the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina. However, Ukraine has denied any involvement in the death of Darya Dugina.

As per the Politico report, Russia's shelling of civilian targets has strengthened the alliance between US and Ukraine. Notably, the US has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine ever since Moscow began its offensive. It is pertinent to mention here that Russia has repeatedly called on the US and its allies to not provide military equipment to Ukraine which it stressed could escalate the conflict. Last week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the US has been providing military aid to Ukraine in a bid to "flood the region with blood." The Biden administration recently announced military assistance worth 625 million US dollars for Ukraine.

Biden pledges to continue supporting Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that the $625 million drawdown will bring the total US military assistance for Ukraine to more than $17.5 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration. Biden along with US Vice President Kamala Harris held talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday, October 4. During the telephone conversation, Harris and Biden reiterated that the US will "never" recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory. Joe Biden pledged to continue to support Ukraine as it continues to fight against Russian forces, according to the statement released by the White House. POTUS Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to impose sanctions against individual, entity or nation that provides support to Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Image: AP