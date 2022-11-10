The Biden Blunders: US President Accidentally Says Russia Withdrawing From 'Fallujah’

Adding yet another speech blunder to his list, US President Joe Biden became the internet’s latest laughingstock after he intended to say Kherson, but ended up blurting out “Fallujah.” On Wednesday, Biden responded to a reporter who had asked him about whether Ukraine will be engaging in peace talks with Russia, the New York Post reported.

Answering the question, Biden confused the Ukrainian city’s name with the Iraqi city of Fallujah and said: “I think the context is that whether or not they’re pulling back from Fallujah – from the city of Kherson – and [Russian forces] are coming back across the river to the eastern side of the [Dnieper} river.”

He then went on to point out that it was “interesting” to see Russia declare its withdrawal from Kherson after the US midterm polls of Tuesday. “We knew for some time that they were going to be going as evidence of the fact that they have some real problems in the Russian military. It remains to be seen whether or not there’ll be a judgment made as to whether or not Ukraine is prepared to compromise with Russia,” the POTUS said after Russian military leader Sergey Surovikinon announced that he has ordered his soldiers to retreat from Ukraine's Kherson.

Biden: “Whether or not [the Russians are] pulling back from Fallujah and the, I mean...”



Reporter: “Kherson.”



Biden: “Kherson, the city of Kherson.” pic.twitter.com/bYmT5VZ2mQ — Israel & USA forever (@israelUSAforeve) November 9, 2022

Biden's long history of making blunders

A video of Biden confusing Kherson for Fallujah has garnered multiple reactions. One user wrote: “He doesn’t even know what day it is.” “He doesn’t even know which war he’s referring to. Jesus,” another user wrote while referencing the United States’ invasion of Iraq. A third user wrote: “God help us."

The Kherson-Fallujah gaffe isn’t the first time Biden has stumbled over words. Previously, he claimed in a moment of confusion that the US has 54 states. Before that, he mispronounced the name of the prime minister of the United Kingdom and accidentally called him ‘Rashee Sanook’. Earlier this month, he also spelled out dot while reading the name of a government website, and called VP Kamala Harris “a great president” while wishing her a happy birthday. The list goes even further, including the time he shocked Israelis after he spoke on the “honor of the Holocaust” instead of “horror.”