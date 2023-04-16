'The Evil State': Zelenskyy Lambasts Russia Over Killing Of 2-year-old In Missile Attack

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, condemned the war crimes by Russia and has called the country an “evil state” for killing a 2-year-old boy. Amid the ongoing conflict, Russia struck a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk. In the latest Russian strikes, 11 people, including a child who was just two, was killed during the attack. “The evil state once again demonstrates its essence,” said Zelenskyy. Further, he added, “Just killing people in broad daylight. Ruining, destroying all life.”

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk region military administration, said: "A little boy was pulled out of the rubble in front of my eyes, while he was still alive. Unfortunately, he died in the ambulance. A 14-year-old girl has also been saved. The rescue team have been reaching through the wreckage for the people after the Russians struck the building." Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Not a single hour of this week before Orthodox Easter passed without 🇷🇺 murders and terror. This is an evil state, and it will lose. To win is our duty to humanity as such. And we will win! The longer-range Ukrainian strikes are, the sooner Russian atrocities will end."

Not a single hour of this week before Orthodox Easter passed without 🇷🇺 murders and terror. This is an evil state, and it will lose. To win is our duty to humanity as such. And we will win! The longer-range Ukrainian strikes are, the sooner Russian atrocities will end. pic.twitter.com/cFuewV3KFz — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 14, 2023

Ukraine struck by Russian troops

Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, has been the battlefront in the Russia-Ukraine war. This was the recent target of the Russian military and has been under the radar. However, according to the NY Times, Sloviansk has witnessed numerous Russian airstrikes in recent months. The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, which have been taken by Moscow's military over the summer, both are around 34 miles from the city. It is to be noted that Kyiv officials urged civilians to vacate the area but many of them have resisted doing so due to poverty, ill health and the attachment to the city, as per NY Times reports.

Zelenskyy's statement comes as a reaction to the Russian missile attack on the apartment building block in Sloviansk on Friday. Since the strike by Moscow, Ukrainian rescue workers have found many who have died and earlier the number was 8 which has reached 11, reported New York Post. Rescuers have managed to save a 70-year-old woman from the wreckage of an apartment building. Meanwhile, the mayor of the city, Vadym Liakh said: "The young boy’s father was still trapped in the rubble and his mother is receiving medical care." He added, “This is the first such massive attack (on the city) this year. The last such strike was last summer" and "There was less than a minute between the explosions.”