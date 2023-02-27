There Have Been Concentrated Vehicle Losses In Vuhledar: UK Ministry

UK Ministry of Defence's (MoD) latest reports have shown concentrated vehicle losses of Russian troops in the mining town of Vuhledar in the eastern Donetsk region. As per the latest intelligence report by the UK defence ministry, the vehicles have likely been elements of Russia's 155th Naval Infantry (NI) Brigade which has been at the forefront of recent costly offensives. Notably, UK's Intelligence assessments have aimed to explain something that has happened (insight), or to predict what might happen next (foresight).

In the latest Russia-Ukraine war, battlefields around Vuhledar, southwest of Bakhmut, and also in the Donetsk region have witnessed Russian equipment and manpower that have been trying to expand their invasion of Ukraine. However, Russian troops have successfully seized most of the Luhansk region. On the other hand, the aggression by the Russian mercenary group, Wagner, has recruited fighters from prisons and tossed them into combat, with high casualty rates.

UK intelligence's latest report on Russia-Ukraine

These reports and insights by the UK's intelligence have been released since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The latest intelligence report on February 26 has a major Russian vehicle loss in the Vuhledar sector of the Donetsk region, including Russia's 155th Naval Infantry (NI) Brigade, as per the image received by the UK's Intel (shared in the Tweet). They also updated about which Russian units have been deployed to the battleground. "The supposedly enhanced capability of NI brigades has now almost certainly been significantly degraded because it has been backfilled with inexperienced mobilised personnel," read the press release by the UK Intelligence. "This lack of experience is almost certainly exacerbating Russian officers' tendency to micromanage, which in turn reduces operational agility," it added.