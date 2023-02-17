There's No Alternative To victory: Zelenskyy At Munich Conference

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that there is “no alternative” to victory as he slammed Russia's unprovoked war on Ukrainian territory. "We saw it last year and we definitely see it this year: We can make it," Zelenskyy said as he addressed the Munich Conference via a video link. The embattled Ukrainian leader appealed to NATO and the European allies to "hurry" with the delivery of advanced weaponry and military equipment for Kyiv's forces to counter Russian aggression. Zelenskyy's address came as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and France's President Emmanuel Macron were also set to speak at the forum.

'Ukraine will not be last stop of Putin': Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy stated that it is “obvious” that Ukraine will not be the last stop of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. “He’s going to continue his movement all the way including all the other states that at some point in time were part of the Soviet bloc,” asserted Ukraine's president. The latter, in a staunch tone, maintained that Russia will not win the ongoing conflict. He likened his war-torn country to David and Russian Federation to Goliath, invoking the Biblical reference. David defeated Goliath by action and Goliath “has no chances," said the President of Ukraine.

“There is no alternative to Ukrainian victory. No alternative to Ukraine in the EU. No alternative to Ukraine in NATO,” he told the Munich Security Conference, via video link," said Ukraine's embattled President. “We need to hurry up. We need speed – speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery … speed of decisions to limit Russian potential. There is no alternative to speed because it is the speed that the life depends on," Ukriane's leader furthermore noted.

World leaders gathered at Munich Conference to pledge their support to Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Vice President Kamala Harris, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg are among the attendees. Shortly after Zelesnkyy's opening remarks, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Munich Security Conference to send the main battle tanks [MBTs] to Ukraine "now".

In a dramatic U-turn to his "no weapons" and military neutrality stance, Scholz pressed, "those who can send such battle tanks should really do so now," adding that he will intensely "campaign" in support of Ukraine. Germany recently announced that it will send at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv after the Biden administration agreed to supply M1 Abrams tanks.

Earlier as he met with the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte who was on a visit to Kyiv, Zelesnkyy stated that there shall be "no taboo” on the supply of military aid to Ukraine, adding that there has to be a “common understanding” with the European allies. Ukraine has been requesting NATO members to send fighter jets for its Air Force to strike Russia's superior air power and its troops' defensive positions. “There should not be any taboo on the supply and support of weapons to our army, to our Ukraine, because it supports and protects our sovereignty,” said Zelesnkyy speaking at a joint conference with the Dutch premier.