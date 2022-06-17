Third US Fighter, A Marine Veteran Missing In Ukraine, State Department Confirms

A third American national had gone missing while battling Russians in Ukraine, US State Department revealed on Thursday. The man was later identified as US Marine Veteran Grady Kurpasi who was last seen between April 23 and 24, as reported by CNN. Earlier this week, two other American men who were engaged in combat in Kharkiv had been missing for a week. Speaking to media reporters about the same, Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that officials were in contact with both the men's families and were closely monitoring the entire situation.

"For him personally, he has a skill set that he feels he can give back," George Heath, a friend of Kurpasi told CNN. "He wanted to go and help the Ukrainian people. He wasn't really planning on fighting,” Kurpasi added. Notably, Kurpasi had retired in november 21, after serving the US Marine Corps for two decades.

As of now, the Russian Federation has not claimed to have captured any of the three Americans. Therefore, Price emphasised that the US hadn’t contacted the Putin administration. Price said that they still do not have a "credible reason” to accuse Russia of the same. However, he said the US was in contact with “other partners,” including the United Kingdom, over “this issue broadly.”

“If we feel that such outreach through our embassy in Moscow or otherwise would be productive in terms of finding out more information on the whereabouts of these individuals, we won’t hesitate to do that,” said Price.

Two fighters previously went missing

According to a previous CNN report, both the men were fighting near the town of Izbytske, under Ukraine’s 92nd mechanised brigade, when they went missing. The men have been identified as Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh. Hundreds of thousands of troops have joined Zelenskyy’s forces in combating the Russians as they try to capture key territories in eastern Ukraine. Speaking to CNN on the condition of anonymity, the team’s sergeant said that subsequent search missions for both of them failed to find any remains. Interestingly, a post on a Russian propaganda channel on Telegram the following day claimed that two Americans had been captured near Kharkiv.

"It was absolute chaos," he told CNN, adding that "There was about a hundred plus infantry advancing on our positions. We had a T72 firing on people from 30, 40 meters away."

(Representative Image: AP)