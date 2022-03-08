'This Is Putin's War, Not Russia's': US Secy Blinken Lambasts Russian Attack On Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday addressed a joint briefing with Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas amid Russia's offensive against Ukraine. He said that this is President Vladamir Putin's and not of the people of Russia and the world will hold him accountable.

"Many people in Russia don't have any idea what Russia is doing in Ukraine; This is President Putin's war, not Russia's, the world will hold him accountable," Blinken said.

Blinken also assured the former Soviet republics that North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will guarantee their security. He said that the intergovernmental military organisation will defend every inch of NATo territory if it comes under attack.

In a joint news conference, PM Kallas said that all Russian and Belarusian banks should be removed from the SWIFT payments message system. She also opined that cryptocurrencies must be restricted to close sanction loopholes. She said that the main focus should be on the complete isolation of Moscow from the free world.

Kallas urged Blinken to support building a “permanent and meaningful" NATO deployment in the Baltics. She called Moscow “a very aggressive neighbour that we have suffered under" and one that ought to be punished for its actions in Ukraine.

Before Estonia, Blinken visited Lithuania and Latvia. As Russia intensifies war against Ukraine, leaders in all three Baltic states have expressed concerns about Putin's intentions for ex-Soviet bloc countries that are presently allied or linked to the West.

Zelenskyy loses interest in NATO; Argues 'bloc fears clash with Russia'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said that he has 'lost interest' in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) because of its unwillingness to accept the war-hit country. He also accused the intergovernmental military alliance of being scared of confrontation.

On the 13th day of the war, Ukraine said that its troops have killed 12,000 Russian forces till now. No Ukrainian losses were disclosed. Meanwhile, over 2 million people fleed the war-hit country since Russia's invasion on February 24.