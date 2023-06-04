This NATO Member Will Not 'fight' Russia Or Assist Ukraine With Military Equipment

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has vowed not to 'fight' Russia or allow his nation to become involved in the situation in Ukraine as long as his administration is in power. Orban said that Budapest views the current tensions between Moscow and Kyiv as an "outside threat" that is "close" to it during an interview with Kossuth Radio on Friday.

“We are not involved in the war, Hungary is not at war with Russia, and will not be for as long as this government is in place, certainly not,” the PM stated. Orban criticised "left-wing politicians" for making belligerent claims that their nations were now "at war" with Russia. The PM did not cite any particular instances of such claims.

When left-wing politicians say that ‘we are at war with Russia,’ while sitting at home in a comfortable armchair, they do not know what they are talking about. They have lost their minds. ‘We are at war with Russia’ is a statement that no sane person can afford since World War II.

Hungary has slammed EU for war in Ukraine

Hungary has adopted a neutral posture on the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, which started in February 2022, in contrast to other NATO and EU member nations. The nation has declined to offer any kind of military assistance to Kyiv and has even outlawed the transit of guns from other nations into Ukraine.

Additionally, the nation has opposed the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the EU, especially those that harm its fundamental interests, such as limits on conventional and nuclear energy. Budapest has consistently contended that the sanctions affected the EU more than Russia and did not achieve their stated objectives.

Budapest has also been sending humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens who have been affected by the conflict. Hungary has also urged a diplomatic resolution to the dispute on numerous occasions.