'This Will Be The Right Step Now': Some EU States Express Readiness To Train Kyiv's Forces

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues unabated, Kremlin forces are continuously attacking Ukrainian troops to seize more and land of the ex-soviet state. Reports have emerged that several EU countries are ready to support the idea of creating a joint training mission to train the Ukrainian military. According to the European Pravda, defence ministers of at least three countries in media comments before the meeting in Prague have expressed willingness to conduct a joint training mission to train the Ukrainian forces.

Several EU nations ready to support the mission to train the Ukrainian military

"The Netherlands will respond very favourably to this idea. We are already participating in the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain and, together with Germany, on the Panzerhaubitze 2000, and we are working with Germany on a new project to train demining specialists. In our opinion, this will be the right step now," said the Minister of Defence of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

Meanwhile, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said that he is positive about the idea of a training mission, recalling that Finnish instructors are already involved in training Ukrainians in Britain, but noted that the details of the project need to be discussed first. Also, the head of the Latvian Ministry of Defense, Artis Pabriks, said that he supports the idea and Latvia is ready to contribute, but the project must be as practical as possible.

EU foreign policy chief expects EU defense ministers to agree on Ukraine training mission

Meanwhile, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell on Tuesday stated that he hopes EU Defence Ministers will agree to provide a military training mission for Ukraine. As per reports, Borrell made this remark on his way to the informal meeting of EU defence ministers hosted in Prague by the Czech government. "Today, I hope we will have a green light, a political agreement for this mission," said Borrell, reported AA.com. He further noted that Russia will not be happy with this deal but asserted that there is no difference between providing military equipment and training. He further stressed the need to provide help for Ukraine because, as he said, "the situation on the ground is very bad."

Image: AP/Representative