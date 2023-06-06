Thousands At Risk Of Deadly Flooding After Russia Blows Up Hydroelectric Dam In Ukraine

Ukraine on Tuesday, June 6, faced the risk of catastrophic flooding and an environmental disaster after invading Russia blew up the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant [HPP] located on the Dnipro River, Nova Kakhovska, northeast of the city of Kherson. Kyiv's officials scrambled to evacuate thousands of civilians as the houses downstream were at risk of getting submerged underwater in the southern Kherson region. Flooding began in Hola Pristan, where the evacuation of the population was being carried out. Vladimir Leontyev, the mayor of the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine’s Kherson region, warned that the water levels had risen by 16 feet and the settlements in a few hours will be underwater.

In this image taken from video released by Ukrainian Presidential Office, water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam in Kakhovka, Ukraine

A video from temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka. pic.twitter.com/STrLgz9Kt0D — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023

After the structural damage to the dam due to the blast, many sections were damaged and the water poured out rapidly as the reservoir's water level decreased. The head of the Kherson regional military administration warned that the water will reach a critical level within the next five hours. As many as 80 settlements fall into the flooding zone, it noted. Ukraine's military said in a statement that "the full scale of the destruction" of the Kakhovska Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River was being analysed.

“Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam inflicting probably Europe’s largest technological disaster in decades and putting thousands of civilians at risk,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted. “This is a heinous war crime.”

This image made from video provided by Ukraine's Presidential Office shows the damaged Kakhovka dam near Kherson, Ukraine.

After an apparent explosion, the water was sent gushing flooding the nearby areas, according to the devastating visuals that emerged. A state of emergency was declared in the territory of the Novokakhovsk, and the civilians residing on the islands in the Dnieper Delta were being evacuated.

Russia's forces occupied the dam during the initial days of the invasion in February 2022. It was crucial for supplying water to the 2014 annexed Crimea as well as to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in Russian-controlled Enerhodar. The blowing of the dam comes as Ukrainian forces stepped up their assaults in the eastern and southern frontlines ahead of the much-anticipated counteroffensive. There were, however, conflicting reports emerging on both sides about who attacked the dam.

Statement by UkrHydroEnergo:



Russia blew up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the early hours of 6th June.



Its engine room has been destroyed completely. The station cannot be restored.



By preliminary forecast, the reservoir is expected to run out within the next 4 days.… pic.twitter.com/BD1Aj9Q3SA — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023

Authorities of the Kherson region released a statement, saying that following the explosion of the dam at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station, a planned evacuation of the population of at least three districts was being prepared. Residents of Novokakhovsky, Golopristansky and Aleshkinsky, particularly, were asked to carry their personal belongings, and documents, take food for three days and drinking water and evacuate the areas, quickly.

'Clear signs of deliberate sabotage by Ukraine': Peskov

Kremlin Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that there were "clear signs of deliberate sabotage" by Ukraine at the Kakhovskaya HPP. Only Russia's Ministry of Defense can provide information on the impact of the situation at the Kakhovskaya HPP, he added, according to an official statement. "Russia categorically denies allegations of its involvement in the attack on the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station," Peskov said, adding that Russia's president Vladimir Putin has been briefed about the situation.

"One of the goals of Ukraine’s sabotage at the Kakhovskaya HPP is to stop water supplies to Crimea: at the moment, water supply to the North Crimean Canal is being reduced," said Kremlin's press secretary. Crimea has a certain “margin of safety” in terms of water supply even without the North Crimean Canal, preventive measures have been taken, Peskov added.

Russia blew up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant in the early hours of June 6, said the Ukrainian state-owned administrator of the hydropower plants along the Dnieper and Dniester rivers UkrHydroEnergo. "Its engine room has been destroyed completely. The station cannot be restored," the company noted. Dam's reservoir is expected to run out within the next four days, warned the company, adding that as of 9 am on June 6, the water level in Kakhovka reservoir is decreasing rapidly, and the evacuation of the population from potentially flooded regions has begun.

"Uncontrolled decrease of water level is an additional threat for temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The water from Kakhovka reservoir is necessary so the plant receives power for turbine capacitors and safety systems of the ZNPP," UkrHydroEnergo said in an official statement. " Ukrainian personnel at the plant is monitoring all indicators closely," it added.

Zelenskyy calls an urgent meeting

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss the dam explosion. He ordered to organise the evacuation of about 80 settlements from the flooded areas on the right bank of the Dnieper. Ukraine's Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant Kakhovka HPP is the sixth stage of the cascade of Dnieper hydroelectric power plants, located five kilometres from the city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, and its destruction can lead to the deaths of thousands of people, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, wrote on Twitter.

‼️I am calling environmental organizations and activists, animal protection organizations and activists to action!



Severe damage has been caused to the ecosystem in the South of Ukraine and the whole Black Sea and the Sea of Azov regions. Animals, birds and fish are dying in… — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023

Police officer rescuing a dog in Kherson region. It got tangled up and would have drowned.



📹: National Police pic.twitter.com/Ob62Aq9wcW — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023

A deer was rescued from the water in Antonivka village near Kherson.



Imagine how terrified the animals must be there.



📹: Kostiantyn Ryzhenko pic.twitter.com/OLKpnd5io1 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023

Beavers were spotted in Kherson. There are a lot of beavers in that area, their habitat has been destroyed.



Animals are also victims of the ecological catastrophe Russia caused by blowing up Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. pic.twitter.com/r5I8OyUXGi — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 6, 2023

The latter, sharing a video of Kherson being flooded after Kakhovka HPP's damage, called on the environmental organizations and activists, animal protection organizations and activists to take concrete actions. "Severe damage has been caused to the ecosystem in the South of Ukraine and the whole Black Sea and the Sea of Azov regions. Animals, birds and fish are dying in large quantities," he informed sharing images of the animals submerged in water up to the neck.

Animals struggle to fid safe spot during the flooding after Kakhovka HPP hit. Credit: Pravda_Gerashchenko_en/telegram

Beavers were also spotted in Kherson due to the flooding as their habitat has been destroyed, Gerashchenko noted. "Animals are victims of the ecological catastrophe Russia caused by blowing up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant," the Ukrainian minister stated.