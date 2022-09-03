Thousands Bid Final Goodbye To Ex-Soviet Leader Mikhail Gorbachev; Putin Skips Event

Quick links:
Russians paid final respects to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. He died after a long period of illness on August 30.
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev will be buried at Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, in Moscow.
Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev in the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during the farewell ceremony in Moscow.
Russian honour guards march near the coffin of former Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev during the farewell ceremony in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not attend the farewell ceremony of Mikhail Gorbachev. Earlier, Kremlin said that Putin would not attend the farewell due to his busy schedule.
People walk near the coffin of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev during the farewell ceremony.
People bring flowers to offer final respects to Mikhail Gorbachev. After Gorbachev's death, world leaders paid tribute to him.