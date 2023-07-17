Thousands Of Ukrainian Children Abducted And Deported To Belarus Amid War: Report

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of Ukrainian children have been reportedly deported to Belarus in an alleged war crime. According to an exclusive report by Telegraph UK, around 2,150 Ukrainian children as young as six have been allegedly moving to camps in Belarus since September 2022. As per the British news outlet, this has the potential to get Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko implicated in war crimes since numbers are expected to reach 3,000 by autumn this year.

The evidence linked to these war crimes has been submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC). “We want to show the world that such activity [being] organised precisely by Mr Lukashenko is a war crime,” said Pavel Latushka, head of the opposition group National Anti-Crisis Management, in the submitted petition. The submitted accusations also alleged that these children are been given military training in these camps. “In our opinion, [he] is the main [individual] responsible for the forcible displacement of these children to Belarus … he directly gave instructions on organising the financing of these processes,” Latushka furthered.

The ICC investigation has the potential to get widened

With these allegations, the ICC investigation has the potential to get widen and include the Belarusian President along with other officials. The international body is already investigating Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights over the same issues. The two are already facing an ICC arrest warrant that was announced in March for the forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children into Russia. Meanwhile, the Ukraine government now estimated that more than 19,500 children have now been forcibly transferred by the Russian authorities.

One of the documents obtained by The Telegraph UK deals with cooperation between the Russian and Belarusian state railway operators to organise the “transportation of the children of Donbas for rehabilitation to brotherly Belarus”. As per the British news outlet, the document was reportedly signed by Dmitry Mezentsev, chairman of a Russian-Belarusian body and former Russian ambassador to the Eastern European nation. The document in question has been submitted to the ICC by the National Anti-Crisis Management as well. The Telegraph also noted that the children that are detained in such camps in Russia and Belarus are undergoing re-education and are beaten if they refuse to comply. In the past, the Belarusian President assured his Russian counterpart that the country would fund the “struggling” children to stay in Belarus. “This is how we started taking them here,” Lukashenko assured. “We help improve their health and they leave. They actually don’t want to leave,” he added.