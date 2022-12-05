Three Killed In 2 Explosions At Russian Airfields; 2 Nuclear-capable Bombers Damaged

Three people have been killed and at least six have been injured in two separate explosions at two Russian airfields, Russian state media reported Monday. Russia’s Defence ministry is yet to comment on the alleged incidents. The cause was not immediately established.

It has been reported that at least two nuclear-capable bombers have likely been damaged after a drone fell on the runway at the Engels airfield in western Russia’s Saratov region. Engels serves as a base for Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers and is located approximately five hundred kilometres east of the Ukrainian border.

Two soldiers have reportedly been hospitalised with various injuries.

In a separate incident, a fuel tanker explosion caused three deaths and six injuries at an airfield in the Ryazan region southeast of Moscow, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited unnamed emergency officials as saying on Monday.

An unidentified aircraft was damaged in the explosion, according to Russian state media. Dyagilevo, the only air base in the Ryazan region, is also home to Tu-95 nuclear-capable bombers.

Ukraine claimed no responsibility over the incidents but Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, alleged via Telegram that, “some sources report that this morning planes based on Engels and Ryazan airfields were scheduled to bomb Ukrainian energy infrastructure yet again.”

According to Russian state media, Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin said that law enforcement agencies were inspecting “information about incidents at military facilities.”