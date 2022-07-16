As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated, resulting in increased destruction and killing of civilians with no sign of a peace agreement between both sides, reports have emerged that at least three people were killed and another three sustained severe injuries in Russian forces' missile strikes on Chuhuiv. The incident was revealed by Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, who said the attack hit an apartment building and other civilian infrastructure in Chuhuiv in the early hours of Saturday, July 16.

Meanwhile, three people have been reported dead and 15 wounded in Dnipro Oblast, said Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. Another two people in Nikopol have been reported dead due to Russian shelling, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor who also revealed that one injured woman is in the hospital and this happened after Russia shelled a residential area in Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers, reported The Kyiv Independent.

This development comes at a time when Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered troops to "increase actions" against Ukrainian forces. During his visit, Shoigu gave "necessary instruction" to Russian soldiers and asked them to "ramp up the actions of groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching a massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements across Donbas and other regions," the military said in a statement. The Defence Minister also awarded Gold Star medals to Army General Sergey Surovikin, Colonel General Alexander Lapin, and Major General Esedula Abachev for showing "courage and heroism" in the war.

Russia-Ukraine war: Over 38,000 Russian troops eliminated, says Kyiv

After Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered the unjustified invasion of Ukraine, hostilities between neighboring nations have resulted in massive destruction and killing of thousands on both sides. Till now, there have been no talks to cease the ongoing conflict.

In its latest update, Ukrainian Armed Forces on Saturday announced that they have managed to eliminate a total of 38,140 Russian soldiers since the beginning of the war. In addition to this, a total of 220 planes, 1677 tanks, 188 helicopters, 3874 APV, 15 boats/cutters, 846 artillery systems, and 687 UAVs among other war equipment were destroyed by the Ukrainian troops, Kyiv claimed.

