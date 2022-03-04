TN CM Stalin Deputes State Team To Bring Back Stranded Tamil Nadu Students; Writes To EAM

As India continues to evacuate stranded students from Ukraine, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, deputed four MPs & MLAs with four IAS to travel to Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia and bring back over 1000 Tamil students. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin stated that details of 2223 students stuck in Ukraine has been shared to MEA. Out of which 193 students from Tamil Nadu have reached their homes.

Stalin: 'Want to send team to bring back Tamil students'

Wrote to Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar requesting him to increase the number of Tamil students to be evacuated from #Ukraine by focussed intervention and sought MEA clearances for the team proposed by GoTN to coordinate with the Indian embassies in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

He wrote, "I request him to increase the number of Tamil students to be evacuated from Ukraine by focussed intervention. I seek MEA clearances for the team proposed by GoTN to coordinate with the Indian embassies in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia. Tamil Nadu govt has proposed to depute - Tiruchy Siva, Dr Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, M.M Abdulla and Dr. TRB Rajaa along with four IAS officers travel to above countries and coordinate their safe return".

Irked at Stalin's 'unnecessary politicisation', BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said that the DMK govt's move would act as a serious bottleneck for all our front line warriors. Highlighting that the Centre has sent 4 Union ministers for evacuation, Annamalai asked, 'where is the need for TN to send a delegation?'. He added that the state govt should meet parents of the students in TN and keep them in good spirits instead.

.@CMOTamilnadu deciding to send 3 MP’s & 1 MLA to four countries to bring back our TN students is one more example of this @arivalayam govt playing to the gallery & bereft of substance!



GoI has already positioned 4 senior ministers from GoI in bordering countries of Ukraine



— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 3, 2022

Operation Ganga

Currently, India has flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine has closed its airspace for civilian flights. Until now, Over dozens of flights have taken of from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland including Indian Airforce flights bringing back over 6200 Indian nationals - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports. Indian Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is handling evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and V.K Singh at Poland.

As per MEA's latest statement, more than 7400 Indians are scheduled to be brought back in the next two days. After talks between PM Modi and President Putin over evacuation, a top Russian military general said that a total of 130 comfortable buses are ready to depart to Kharkov (Kharkiv) and Sumy from the Nekhoteyevka and Sudzha checkpoints in the Belgorod Region to rescue Indian students and citizens of other foreign states. Approximately 8,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine when the war broke out.