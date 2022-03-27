Top 10 Headlines: 7 Killed In AP Accident; 50 Imran Khan-led PTI Ministers Missing & More

Andhra Pradesh: 7 Killed, 45 Injured As Bus Topples Into Valley Near Tirupati

Seven people were killed and 45 were injured after a terrible bus accident took place on Saturday night in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. A private bus tumbled into the valley near the Madanapalle-Tirupati highway at Bakrapeta Kanuma in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, killing 7 people and injuring 45 others who were travelling. According to the police officials, initial investigations suggest that the bus, which was carrying around 63 passengers, fell into the valley due to negligence and overspeeding by the driver. As per early reports, seven people died in the horrific Bakrapeta bus accident including a child and a woman.

All Eyes On Imran Khan: Will Pak PM Resign At PTI Rally In Islamabad Before No-trust Vote?

As Imran Khan becomes the third Prime Minister in Pakistan's history to face a no-confidence motion, speculations have risen about his resignation from the post at a PTI rally he has called for in Islamabad today. The question about his resignation came to the fore after the official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Prime Minister was renamed 'Imran Khan'.

Amid the no-confidence motion, experts comment that Pakistan's political history is essentially one that has been frequently disrupted and easily opposed. At the time when the country's debt and liabilities have hit an unprecedented high at nearly Rs 51 trillion until December 2021, the Opposition jointly voiced a no-trust in the incumbent administration.

Amid No-confidence Motion, Who Are The Likely Candidates To Succeed Imran Khan As Pak PM?

The Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid, has reportedly stated that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place soon. The no-confidence vote might result in the removal of Imran Khan as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Sheikh Rashid has claimed that Imran Khan's popularity has skyrocketed with the filing of the no-trust motion.

On March 8, approximately 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) filed a no-confidence motion with the National Assembly Secretariat, alleging that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was to blame for the country's economic crisis and spiralling inflation. Many think that Imran Khan will indeed be removed as the Prime Minister due to the no-confidence motion.

Pakistan: 50 PTI Ministers 'missing' As No-confidence Vote Against Imran Khan Draws Closer

At least 50 ministers from Pakistan's ruling party have reportedly been missing or absent from public appearances as vote on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan draws closer. According to Pakistani media reports, the said ministers from federal and provincial offices have not been seen on the public and political front for days as the opposition began stacking up dangers for the incumbent Pakistan PM.

Mayawati Calls For Review Meeting Of BSP Workers After Party's Abysmal UP Poll Loss

Smarting from her party's abysmal performance, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday, called a review meeting in Lucknow with the party's office-bearers on the party's performance in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Mayawati has blamed the sizable UP Muslims for BSP's drubbing, saying that they committed a big mistake by voting for the Samajwadi Party. BSP won only one seat in the Uttar Pradesh election.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased Again On March 27

Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking the total increase in rates since the resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Zelenskyy Asserts Russians Can't 'subdue' Slavutych As Kidnapped Mayor Fomichiv Freed

As Russia advances to gain control over key Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday asserted that the invading forces will not "subdue" the captured city of Slavutych. Addressing the embattled nation over a late-night video message, Zelenskyy delivered a powerful statement directing Russian troops to "free Slavutych," which is primarily the residential area for staffers of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP). Zelenskyy's remarks came after Russian forces on Saturday abducted and later released the mayor of Slavutych, Yuri Fomichiv.

Kremlin Says Biden 'No One To Decide' If Putin Should Remain In Power

Dismissing Joe Biden's remark on the Russian leadership, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the US President was no one to decide on the matter and the contention is Moscow's internal matter. While the White House clarified that Biden's comment was not a 'call for regime change', the Russian administration snubbed the concern and deemed it as an internal matter.

Ukraine Claims Russians Troops Killed 12 Journalists & Committed 148 Crimes Against Media

Persecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova, on Saturday, said that a total of 12 journalists have been killed in the country since Russia began its war on February 24. In a Twitter post on Saturday, Venediktova said besides the 12 victims, there have been 10 other media personalities who “have received injuries of varying severity”. "Protecting journalists is a priority for the Office of the Prosecutor General, especially today," she emphasised.

North Korea Digging 'Shortcut' To Tunnel Leading To Shuttered Nuclear Test Site: Report

Despite international condemnation, North Korea has been suspected of maintaining clandestine nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Seeing through all efforts against nuclear proliferation, Pyongyang has reportedly started digging "a shortcut" to reach shuttered nuclear Tunnel 3 in a bid to access a test site in Punggye-RI. According to analysts at the James Martin Center for Non-Proliferation Studies (CNS), satellite images from March showed prominent snaps of repair at the secluded site, indicating North Korea must be on track to get the test place up and running, South Korean media reports suggested.

