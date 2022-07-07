Top 10 Headlines: BSF Thwarts Intrusion Attempt; 'Kaali' Director Defiant Amid Poster Row

BSF thwarts another intrusion attempt; nabs 4 Pak fishermen, 10 boats from Indo-Pak border

Foiling yet another infiltration attempt by the Pakistani side, a team of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized 10 Pakistani fishing boats for trying to sneak into the Indian territory through one of the water channels near the Indo-Pak border.

EAM S Jaishankar meets China's Wang Yi in Bali; holds hour-long talks on bilateral issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is presently in Bali, Indonesia, met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting on Thursday. In an hour-long meeting, the two leaders spoke on "specific outstanding issues" between both countries pertaining to the present border situation.

Amid 'Kaali' poster row, Director Leena Manimekalai posts another picture; remains defiant

Amid the massive uproar that erupted across the country over the poster of the documentary film 'Kaali', filmmaker Leena Manimekalai remained unapologetic as she posted another controversial picture on Thursday morning. The filmmaker's latest post comes a day after Twitter pulled down her tweet defending her documentary "Kaali" in response to a legal demand.

Russian Shelling Destroys Varsity In Kharkiv, Zelenskyy Condemns Attack As 'barbaric Act'

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict in Eastern Europe has entered its 134th day, the invading Kremlin troops on June 6 launched attacks on Kharkiv's Novodvorskiy, Kyivskyi, and Osnovianskyi districts, leading to destruction of Pedagogical University. Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, made these comments on Telegram. He said, “At about 01:00 a.m., (local time) Russians struck Osnovianskyi district, having hit an open area.”

AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi Denies Assaulting Man; Accuses BJP Of Playing 'dirty Politics'

As allegations of assault on two individuals in Northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar neighbourhood surfaced on Thursday morning, Republic TV confronted Aam Aadmi Party MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi over the alleged brick attack. In an exclusive telephonic conversation, the AAP MLA stated that the man (Guddu Halwai) was highly intoxicated and blamed the BJP for doing dirty politics.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Mark 100 Days Of Yogi Govt; To Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 1800 Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Varanasi today, July 7 to celebrate the completion of 100 days of Yogi Adityanath government's second term. During his visit, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for schemes worth Rs 1,200 crore and inaugurate 33 projects worth about Rs 600 crore in the state.

Russia Proposes Informal UNSC Session On 'root Cause Of Crisis, Neo-Nazism' In Ukraine

Russia's Charge d'Affaires to the UN Security Council (UNSC), Dmitry Polyanskiy invited the members to an informal session on the topic of "neo-Nazism in Ukraine." According to a statement by Polyanskiy, the Russian representative will hold the meeting on July 11 at 3 pm (local time) in New York headquarters. In the letter to the council, Polyanskiy elaborated that he will underline the "root cause" and current status of radical nationalism in Ukraine that led to the crisis.

Zelenskyy Meets Irish PM Martin In Kyiv; Discusses Threat To Food Security & Energy Issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ireland’s Prime Minister Michael Martin on Wednesday and discussed the threat to food security, energy issues and the preparation of the new seventh EU sanctions package against Russia. Zelenskyy hailed Martin’s “first, but very effective” visit to Ukraine amid the war with Russia. The Irish PM also visited Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin, which are reported to be the most-devastated fronts of the Russia-Ukraine war.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Shares Poem Amid Backlash Over Kaali Remark; 'country Is Burning'

Following a spiraling controversy around her recent comments on Goddess Kali stating that Kaali is an "alcohol accepting" and "meat-eating" goddess, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has again come into the spotlight by giving a 'poetic spin' to the issue.

While the TMC has distanced itself from the party MP's comments and also condemned her remarks, the BJP has been criticizing the remarks made by the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha MP asking whether it is the "official stand of West Bengal's ruling party" looking for a way to insult Hindu gods and goddesses.

Congress Reacts To Mahua Moitra's 'Kaali' Remark; 'Essence Of Faith Can't Be Trivialised'

Breaking its silence on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's remark on Goddess Kali, the Congress party stressed that the essence of a religion cannot be trivialised. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi avoided commenting directly on Moitra, however, cautioned that everyone should avoid playing with the emotions of the people. He also disapproved of the poster of the film 'Kaali' launched at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

