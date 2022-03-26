Top 10 Headlines: CBI To Probe Ex J&K Guv; CM Soren Stirs Row In Jharkhand Assembly & More

Pakistan PM Imran Khan stays 'Open For Talks With India If Article 370 Restored In J&K'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the face of a no-confidence motion, said on Friday that he is ready to resume talks with India only if it restores the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. "Pakistan is ready to maintain friendship with India, but only after it brings justice to Kashmiris. We will resume talks only after they restore the special status of Kashmir, which was illegally revoked on August 5, 2019," the embattled leader said at a public rally in Manshera.

CBI To Probe Former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik’s '300 Crore Bribe Offer' Claim

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday initiated a probe into the allegations of Satya Pal Malik, former J&K governor, claiming that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crores to clear two files when he was in office.“Two files had come for my consideration. One of the secretaries told me that if I approve these, I can get Rs 150 crores for each. I turned down the offer saying that I had brought five kurta pyjamas to Kashmir and will just go back with them,” Malik had stated on October 17, last year at a function in Rajasthan.

Russia-Ukraine war: Russia Says 1st Stage Of Military Op In Ukraine Completed, Main Goal To 'liberate' Donbass

As Russia's burgeoning invasion of Ukraine entered its 31st day on Saturday, a top Russian General on Friday delivered a detailed public remark, stating that the Russian military will now focus on east Ukraine as the "first stage of military operations" now seem to be over. Indicating a strategy shift, Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy said, the primary target will now be "liberating" eastern Ukraine after Russia has succeeded in "substantially reducing" the combat capacity of Kyiv.

Zelenskyy Avers Ukraine Would Not Agree To Give Up Any Of Its Territories To Achieve Peace

As the Russian forces seemed to shift focus from ground offensive in Ukraine to prioritising what Moscow calls "liberation" of Donbass, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asserted that Kyiv would not give up any territory for the sake of peace. Zelenskyy's statement came as a response to Russian top Colonel General Sergei Rudskoy's remarks who suggested that Russian forces will now focus on their primary target of liberating the separatist-held region of Donbass. The embattled President also appealed to Russia to engage in "urgent and direct serious talks" in a video message late on Friday.

US Cancels Doha Meetings With Taliban After They Ban Secondary Education For Afghan Girls

Days after the Taliban reversed its decision to allow girls to attend secondary school, the US has nixed its upcoming meetings with the insurgent group in Doha. In a press conference on Friday, Deputy Spokesperson for US State Department Jalina Porter underscored that the move was a turning point in Washington’s decision with the Taliban. The scheduled talks aimed at discussing key economic issues.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold First Cabinet Meeting At 10 Am; Address Officials At 11.30

A day after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second time, Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to hold his first cabinet meeting at 10 am in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he'll attend the swearing-in ceremony of protem speaker in Raj Bhawan at 11 am. Later, at 11:30 am, the UP CM will address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries & top officials in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow. On Friday, hours after taking the oath, Yogi Adityanath held the first meeting of the council of ministers in Lucknow.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine To Grant 'Peace Award' To Firms For Discontinuing Operations In Russia Amid War

As the aggression from Russia reached day 31, the Ukraine administration announced to grant “Peace Award” to companies that have left Russia and supported the war-hit country, reported The Kyiv Independent. The development was also announced by the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security on its Facebook handle on March 26, citing President Zelensky’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak.

Vladimir Putin Claims Being ‘cancelled’ Like JK Rowling; Harry Potter Author Not Having It

British author JK Rowling has slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin after he mentioned her during a speech condemning "cancel culture" in the West. The Kremlin leader stated that the 'Harry Potter' writer JK Rowling, whose novels are published all over the world, has been cancelled only because she did not satisfy the demands of gender rights, referring to her views on transgender issues.

US First Lady Jill Biden Visits Tennessee Hospital To Meet Ukrainian Children With Cancer

US First lady Jill Biden, on Friday, visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee where she met Ukrainian children with cancer who had fled the war along with their families to seek treatment in America. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last month, St. Jude Hospital teamed up with foundations and NGOs in Poland to evacuate and treat children with cancer. According to ABC News, her visit was scheduled as a part of her and President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot effort, which aims to slash cancer rates in the US by half over the next 25 years.

Jharkhand CM Stirs Row; Says 'female Infanticide Will Rise If Inflation Not Controlled'

While addressing the state assembly on Friday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that if inflation in the country is not controlled, then the cases of female infanticide and child marriages will increase. Speaking in the state assembly, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren linked the rising inflation in the country to an increase in the deprivation of the poor and gender bias and pressed that this situation will further lead to chaos in society.

"Cases of female infanticide, child marriage will increase in the coming days if we'll not control inflation in the country," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

