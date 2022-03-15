Top 10 Headlines: Hijab Row, ICJ To Rule In Ukraine Case Against Russia On March 16 & More

Hijab Verdict: Petitioners Likely To Move Supreme Court Against Karnataka HC Judgment

After pleas seeking the wearing of Hijab in classrooms were dismissed by the Karnataka HC on Tuesday, the petitioners are likely to approach the Supreme Court. This was revealed by Anas Tanwir, who is an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court, who met some of the Muslim girl students that have been affected by the HC order. Observing that they will continue their education while exercising their right to wear Hijab, he clarified, "These girls have not lost hope in Courts and Constitution".

Ex-Russian Deputy PM Calls Elon Musk 'Little Devil' On 'single Combat' Challenge To Putin

As Russia continues its offence on Ukraine, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday dared Russian President Vladimir Putin to a 'single combat' for Ukraine. Musk openly challenged Putin to a fight online and asked if he was ready to accept it. Following this, former Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin called Musk ‘little devil’ and dared him to a fight.

Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Dismisses Plea, Maintains 'Hijab Not Essential Religious Practice'

In a setback to the Hijab-clad women, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

World Bank Issues $923 Million As Financial Aid To War-torn Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

As the humanitarian crisis is deteriorating in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, the President of the World Bank, David Malpass has announced on Monday that the war-torn nation will get $923 million as financial help from the World Bank. The president went on to say that last week they have completed $325 million in disbursements. Further, he added, “We now have $923 million that has been made available over the last two weeks including that first disbursement for Ukraine” as per ANI.

Zelenskyy Eases Tax Regulations Amid Russia-Ukraine War; Urges Putin's Forces To Surrender

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its day 20 on March 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while putting forth fierce resistance against Moscow's military advancements, released another video to boost the Ukrainian troops morale by enumerating Russia's losses and damages. After having extended martial law in Ukraine for the coming 30 days, Zelenskyy vouched for maximum deregulation of respective businesses. He also urged members to resume business operations in areas with no fighting and violent clashes.

40,000 Syrians Register To Fight For Russia In Ukraine, 400 Mercenaries Already In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, over 40,000 Syrians have registered to fight for Russia in Ukraine, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a non-governmental organisation, which has been using a dense network of local sources on the ground for years. However, on Monday, the organisation also said no fighters had left Syria so far.

Russia Mocks Report 'Putin Could Unleash Bio Weapons', Avers Bio-labs Do Exist In Ukraine

After experts expressed fear that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin could unleash deadly biological weapons from seized Ukrainian lab, the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom claimed that this proves that the laboratories do exist in the former Soviet nation and that biological weapons were developed there. Taking to Twitter, the Russian Embassy shared a screenshot of an article, published by ‘The Mirror’, with the headline: ‘Putin could unleash biological weapon from seized Ukraine lab, experts fear’. In the caption, the embassy stated this is what Russia was also saying all along, that bio-laboratories do exist and biological weapons were developed in Ukraine.

US Imposes Sanctions On 11 High-ranking Russian Defence Officials Amid Moscow-Kyiv War

Amid the devastating developments in Ukraine in the face of a full-scale military attack by Russia, the United States Department of State on Monday announced that new sanctions have been imposed against 11 high-ranking Russian military as well as military-industrial figures, including Russian National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation head Dmitry Shugayev, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev, and other eight Russian Deputy Defence Ministers.

Russia-Ukraine War: ICJ To Rule In Ukraine Case Over 'genocide' Allegations On March 16

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on March 16 will deliver a verdict regarding accusations of genocide in Ukraine. In a press communique released on Twitter, the principal judicial organ of the UN, ICJ, stated that it would announce its decision on the case that has been named "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (Ukraine v. Russian Federation)." The public sitting for Ukraine vs. Russian Federation will take place at 4 pm (local time) at Peace Palace in The Hague. President of the court Judge Joan E. Donoghue will read out the "order," the statement by ICJ added.

Russia Lacks Manpower & Ammunition; Will Cease Its War In 10 Days, Says Ex-US Commander

While the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 20th day on Tuesday, retired US Lieutenant General Ben Hodges has predicted that Russian forces are about 10 days away from what seems to be the culminating point. Speaking to Fox News, Hodges presented an analysis on the all-out Russia-Ukraine war, mapping that Russian forces in Ukraine will run out of resources as soon as in the "next 10 days." He believes that they will no longer have ammunition, manpower, and time "to keep up their assault."

