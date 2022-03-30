Top 10 Headlines: India Test Fires Two MRSAM Air Defence Systems; BIMSTEC Summit & More

Russia-Ukraine war: US General Says 'intelligence Gap' Might Have Led US To Underestimate Ukraine's Defence

As the Russia-Ukraine war stepped into day 35, a top US General touted that an intelligence gap "could be" responsible for Washington to "overestimate" Moscow's offensive capabilities and underestimate Ukraine's defence. Testifying at a Senate Services Committee hearing on Tuesday, US' European Command chief General Tod Wolters was responding to Senator Roger Wicker (a Mississippi Republican) when he asked if there was in fact a hole in the intel gathering. "There could be," General Wolters said.

Zelenskyy Sees Positive Signals In Talks With Russia, But Will Trust Only Concrete Results

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he saw positive signals from the recent peace talks held between Ukraine and Russia. "The signals we hear from the negotiating platform can be called positive," he said in a video address on Telegram.

At the same time, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is "aware of all the risks" and will trust only "concrete results", the Xinhua news agency reported.

India Successfully Test Fires Two MRSAM Air Defence Systems Off The Coast Of Odisha

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday carried out two successful test firings of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) system air defence systems in Balasore, off the coast of Odisha. This came just a few days after two different ranges were launched by the DRDO at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy Avers Question Of Lifting Sanctions Can't Be Raised Unless 'cruel War' Gets Over

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues for over a month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday outrightly denied the possibility of talking about lifting sanctions on Moscow before the Kremlin ends the brutal military aggression against Ukraine. In a video message shared on Facebook, the embattled President stressed that discussion over lifting penalties imposed by the West on Russia will only take place after Russian President Vladimir Putin ceases his invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: UK PM Boris Johnson Plans To Send Lethal Weapons To Ukraine

The United Kingdom will send additional ‘more lethal’ defensive weaponry to Ukraine as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet warned that Vladimir Putin would try to “twist the knife”. In the days to come, Johnson said in the British parliament that he would send the dangerous weaponry that will counter Russia’s threatening behaviour and traditional warfare act of capturing territories and will give Ukrainians have the means to continue to protect their citizens and land. Johnson also announced a major new defence ‘package of support’ for Ukraine at the NATO and G7 leaders’ meetings.

Imran Khan Loses Majority As Ally MQM Strikes Deal With Oppn Ahead Of No-confidence Vote

In a major blow to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led regime (PTI) received a setback upon losing out on a key ally and partner in the coalition Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM). The political jolt to the incumbent Prime Minister was implied after MQM announced it has struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Congratulating Pakistan, PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned the Opposition- MQM and PPP- have reached an agreement and the same shall be detailed before the media on March 30.

US Issues New Travel Warning For American Citizens In Russia As Ukraine War Rages On

The United States has recently issued a new travel warning for Americans traveling to or already in Russia, stating that US nationals may be picked out and imprisoned by Russian officials. The warning has been issued in response to Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces," as well as the possibility of US citizens being harassed by Russian authorities, according to the advisory, which recommended US residents residing or traveling in Russia to leave "immediately."

Mamata Banerjee Reaching Out To Oppn To Escape Scrutiny In Birbhum Massacre: Congress

Snubbing Mamata Banerjee's outreach to the opposition, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury hit out at the West Bengal Chief Minister. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chowdhury flagged the inconsistent stance of TMC vis-à-vis Congress and BJP. He was indirectly referring to the Mamata Banerjee-led party's decision to contest the Assembly election in Goa which resulted in a split in the opposition votes. Moreover, Congress alleged that the West Bengal CM was seeking help from the opposition to escape the scrutiny of her party's role in the Birbhum massacre.

Ukraine Says Izyum Has Not Received Humanitarian Convoy Since Mar 14 Amid Russian Invasion

As the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its second month, a deputy in Ukraine’s Izyum city council's office stated that the humanitarian condition in the city "gets worse" each day. According to CNN, Max Strelnyk claimed on Tuesday that the city has not received any package of food, water, or medication since March 14. Strelnyk had previously informed CNN that Izyum was experiencing a humanitarian crisis.

BIMSTEC Summit: PM Modi Announces 'India Will Give $1 Mn For Expansion'

Addressing the 5th BIMSTEC Summit virtually on March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will provide the initiative's secretariat with 1 million USD (approximately Rs 7,57,86,000) to expand its operational budget and urged the body to chalk out a roadmap for the same purpose. The 'Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC)' is a regional multilateral organisation wherein member states are located along the Bay of Bengal's coastline and neighbouring territories, working toward a contiguous regional unity.

