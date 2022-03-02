Top 10 Headlines: Putin May Replace Zelensky With Ex-Prez, Kyiv Ready For Round 2 Talks

Russia Brings Ex-Ukraine Prez To Minsk Talks; Putin Wants Him To Replace Zelensky: Reports

In a massive development, Russia has brought former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych to Minsk, state media reported on Wednesday. Reports stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing to announce Yanukovych as the new President of Ukraine, a post held by Volodymyr Zelenskyy presently.

Read more here

Ukraine FM Avers Kyiv Ready For Round 2 Of Talks With Russia, Not For Adopting Ultimatums

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Wednesday noted that Kyiv is ready is for the second round of negotiations with Russia but stressed that it is not ready to adopt ultimatums. As per reports, the second session of peace talks will take place in Belarus' Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

The first round of negotiations took place in Belarus' Gomel Region on Monday. The sides wandered through all agenda topics in detail and found several points where similar stances could be projected and agreed to continue the negotiation process, according to Russian delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky.

Read more here

Poland Initiates Seizure Of 'illegal' Russian Properties Amidst Invasion Of Ukraine

Polish authorities, on Tuesday, began the process to seize ‘illegal’ Russian real estate in the country, including a building of a secondary school at the Russian embassy in Warsaw. According to the Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two properties were not being used for diplomatic and consular purposes and therefore would be now be transferred to rightful owner-the State Treasury. This comes as Warsaw strickens its stance against Moscow amidst its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which entered its seventh day on Wednesday.

Read more here

Smriti Irani Onboard Evacuation Flight, Welcomes Indian Nationals From Ukraine; Watch

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday welcomed Indian nationals who are returnees from war-ravaged Ukraine and flew down from Poland. Under the Centre's Operation Ganga, six aircraft departed for India in the last 24 hours, carrying back 1377 Indian nationals from the eastern European country, the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar stated. On Monday, March 1, eight flights carrying 216 stranded Indian nationals left for the country from Hungary’s capital Budapest, the ninth flight with 218 nationals departed from Bucharest.

Read more here

Ukraine-Russia War: PM Modi Chairs Another High-level Meeting Amid Evacuation Efforts

As tension remains high with Ukraine demanding the full withdrawal of Russian troops Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, chaired another high-level meeting on the ever-deteriorating situation in the east European country. As is evident from the visuals, the meeting had in attendance Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary among others. This was the second meeting of the day, just ahead of Union Ministers' visit to countries neighbouring Ukraine to facilitate evacuation efforts of stranded Indian nationals.

Read more here

Roscosmos Head Mocks Ukrainian Hackers With Meme; Rejects Claims Of Website Hacking

Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of Roscosmos, has been defending Russia's actions on Twitter amid its offensive against Ukraine and is aggressively confronting those against his country. In the latest instance, he discarded claims of the Russian space agency being hacked and mocked the Ukrainian hackers with a meme. Rogozin was responding to a Twitter account named Anonymous TV which claimed that it hacked Roscosmos' control center and that the agency no longer has control over its spy satellites.

Read more here

Russia-Ukraine War: China Raises Concerns Over Civilian Deaths, Backs Political Solution

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and expressed "deep concerns" over the damage done to civilians as a result of the ongoing war. He also urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis through negotiations as two leaders spoke for the first time on the phone on Tuesday, March 1. Wang noted that the situation in Ukraine has rapidly deteriorated, and China condemns the attack and is "very concerned" about civilian casualties, PTI reported citing Xinhua news agency.

Read more here

Govt Tracing Details Of Karnataka Student Injured In Ukraine's Kyiv: CM Bommai

After India's first tragic casualty was confirmed in the Russia-Ukraine war, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday, March 2, said the government is trying to gather details about a medical student who had accompanied Naveen and was left injured in the shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv. In an unfortunate incident, 21-year-old Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagouda, a medical student from Karnataka, was killed in Russian shelling.

Read more here

Russian Envoy Says India Has Requested To Evacuate Its Nationals In Kharkiv Via Russia

India has requested that those trapped in Kharkiv be evacuated via Russia, the Russian Ambassador-designate to India, Denis Alipov, stated on March 2. Denis Alipov, during a press conference, indicated that Russian officials are in contact with Indian authorities regarding Indians stranded in Kharkiv and other eastern Ukraine cities. Denis Alipov assured that Russian authorities are working on measures to create a safe passageway for Indians to enter Russian territory from crisis zones.

Read more here

UP Election 2022: 6th Phase On Thursday To Decide Fate Of Big-wigs, Including Adityanath

The sixth round of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will see voting for 57 seats on Thursday sealing the fate of political heavyweights such as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Congress' Ajay Kumar Lallu and Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya. With voting for 292 out of 403 assembly seats over, the polling has now moved to the Purvanchal region of the state where 111 seats are up for grabs. Of the remaining constituencies, 57 seats, spread across 10 districts, will go to the polls on Thursday and 54 in the final phase on March 10.

Read more here