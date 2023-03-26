Top Ukrainian Diplomats Accuse Russia Of Holding Belarus As “nuclear Hostage''

Ukraine has accused Russia of holding all of Belarus a “nuclear hostage,” after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had made a deal with Minsk for stationing tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory. On Sunday, Ukraine’s Head of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov stated in a tweet that through these moves the Russian president is trying to “internally destabilise” its eastern European ally. On Saturday, the Russian president made the announcement of deploying tactical nuclear weapons to its neighbouring country. Putin stated that Moscow is taking such measures in response to the West stepping up its military support to Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“Putin’s statement about placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus – a step towards internal destabilisation of the country – maximises the level of negative perception and public rejection of Russia and Putin in Belarusian society,” Danilov wrote in a tweet on Sunday. “The Kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage,” he added. While in his announcement, the Russian president assured that the new move will not “breach” the non-proliferation agreements, the announcement has attracted a lot of attention, especially from Kyiv and its Western allies.

While some express concern, others call it ‘too predictable’

Putin’s Saturday announcement garnered a mixed response from Moscow’s arch-nemesis, Ukraine. While, Danilov claimed that Russia is holding its strong ally as, a “Nuclear hostage”, another Ukrainian diplomat called the move “too predictable”. Mykhailo Podolyak, Senior advisor to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky went on to mock Putin’s announcement. “Putin (RF) is too predictable. Making a statement about tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, he admits that he is afraid of losing & all he can do is scare with tactics,” Podolyak tweeted on Saturday. The Ukrainian official went on to state that the Russian president is committing a crime by taking such measures. “Second. He once again states his involvement in the crime. Violating the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.” Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against the Russian President for the alleged crime he committed amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.